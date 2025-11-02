https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/us-to-conduct-noncritical-nuclear-tests---energy-secretary-1123055046.html

US to Conduct Noncritical Nuclear Tests - Energy Secretary

US to Conduct Noncritical Nuclear Tests - Energy Secretary

Sputnik International

The United States plans to conduct subcritical explosions as part of its nuclear weapons tests, which do not trigger a chain nuclear reaction, said US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

2025-11-02T18:23+0000

2025-11-02T18:23+0000

2025-11-02T18:23+0000

military

us

donald trump

nuclear tests

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107887/12/1078871272_0:0:2731:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_65f767a3c902a0a93d490b8e1d75ab6c.jpg

“We’re talking about system tests, not nuclear explosions,” Wright told Fox News, explaining that the “noncritical explosions” will test nuclear weapon components without causing a full-scale detonation.On October 29, US President Donald Trump stated that he had ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on equal terms" with other countries that allegedly have similar programs. Trump clarified on his social media platform, Truth Social, that this process would begin immediately.Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, emphasized that the current moratorium on nuclear weapons testing is still in effect following Trump’s statements.Earlier, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Robert Floyd, commenting on Trump’s remarks, stated that any nuclear testing would undermine international stability and security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/trumps-nuclear-testing-hints-could-kick-off-a-new-nuclear-arms-race-with-a-bang-1123048955.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, nuclear tests, subcritical explosions, noncritical explosions, chris wright, trump, nuclear weapons, energy secretary, full-scale detonation, nuclear weapons testing, global stability, nuclear moratorium, international security, nuclear testing plans, us nuclear policy, truth social, comprehensive nuclear-test-ban treaty, robert floyd, russia reaction, us military tests