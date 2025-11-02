International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/us-to-conduct-noncritical-nuclear-tests---energy-secretary-1123055046.html
US to Conduct Noncritical Nuclear Tests - Energy Secretary
US to Conduct Noncritical Nuclear Tests - Energy Secretary
Sputnik International
The United States plans to conduct subcritical explosions as part of its nuclear weapons tests, which do not trigger a chain nuclear reaction, said US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
2025-11-02T18:23+0000
2025-11-02T18:23+0000
military
us
donald trump
nuclear tests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107887/12/1078871272_0:0:2731:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_65f767a3c902a0a93d490b8e1d75ab6c.jpg
“We’re talking about system tests, not nuclear explosions,” Wright told Fox News, explaining that the “noncritical explosions” will test nuclear weapon components without causing a full-scale detonation.On October 29, US President Donald Trump stated that he had ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on equal terms" with other countries that allegedly have similar programs. Trump clarified on his social media platform, Truth Social, that this process would begin immediately.Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, emphasized that the current moratorium on nuclear weapons testing is still in effect following Trump’s statements.Earlier, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Robert Floyd, commenting on Trump’s remarks, stated that any nuclear testing would undermine international stability and security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/trumps-nuclear-testing-hints-could-kick-off-a-new-nuclear-arms-race-with-a-bang-1123048955.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107887/12/1078871272_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab6b60e9d296685c09f4b880ce4dfbae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nuclear tests, subcritical explosions, noncritical explosions, chris wright, trump, nuclear weapons, energy secretary, full-scale detonation, nuclear weapons testing, global stability, nuclear moratorium, international security, nuclear testing plans, us nuclear policy, truth social, comprehensive nuclear-test-ban treaty, robert floyd, russia reaction, us military tests
us, nuclear tests, subcritical explosions, noncritical explosions, chris wright, trump, nuclear weapons, energy secretary, full-scale detonation, nuclear weapons testing, global stability, nuclear moratorium, international security, nuclear testing plans, us nuclear policy, truth social, comprehensive nuclear-test-ban treaty, robert floyd, russia reaction, us military tests

US to Conduct Noncritical Nuclear Tests - Energy Secretary

18:23 GMT 02.11.2025
© Courtesy of George ZeifmanZeifman's photo collection of the Nevada Test and Training Range also includes an image capturing the southern reaches of Area 51
Zeifman's photo collection of the Nevada Test and Training Range also includes an image capturing the southern reaches of Area 51 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2025
© Courtesy of George Zeifman
Subscribe
The United States plans to conduct subcritical explosions as part of its nuclear weapons tests, which do not trigger a chain nuclear reaction, said US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
“We’re talking about system tests, not nuclear explosions,” Wright told Fox News, explaining that the “noncritical explosions” will test nuclear weapon components without causing a full-scale detonation.
On October 29, US President Donald Trump stated that he had ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on equal terms" with other countries that allegedly have similar programs. Trump clarified on his social media platform, Truth Social, that this process would begin immediately.
An anti-war protester wears a mask showing US President Donald Trump in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 during a demonstration against nuclear weapons near the Brandenburg Gate - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
Analysis
Trump’s Nuclear Testing Hints Could Kick Off a New Nuclear Arms Race With a Bang
Yesterday, 12:26 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, emphasized that the current moratorium on nuclear weapons testing is still in effect following Trump’s statements.
Earlier, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Robert Floyd, commenting on Trump’s remarks, stated that any nuclear testing would undermine international stability and security.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала