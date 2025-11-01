https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/trumps-nuclear-testing-hints-could-kick-off-a-new-nuclear-arms-race-with-a-bang-1123048955.html

Trump’s Nuclear Testing Hints Could Kick Off a New Nuclear Arms Race With a Bang

President Trump said Friday that the world would "find out very soon" what he had in mind when he announced plans to start nuclear testing "on an equal basis" with other countries. Sputnik asked a 20-year US Army veteran and respected international and military affairs analyst to weigh in.

The resumption of US nuclear testing would be “a very dangerous decision” with global implications, retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen said, commenting on the US president’s recent comments on the matter.Rasmussen warned, for example, that if the US restarts testing, “obviously Russia and China will join in and start as well.”Russia withdrew ratification from the CTBT in late 2023, citing the US failure to ratify the treaty over the agreement, but indicated that it would not resume nuclear testing except to respond in kind.

