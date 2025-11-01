https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/trumps-nuclear-testing-hints-could-kick-off-a-new-nuclear-arms-race-with-a-bang-1123048955.html
Trump’s Nuclear Testing Hints Could Kick Off a New Nuclear Arms Race With a Bang
Trump's Nuclear Testing Hints Could Kick Off a New Nuclear Arms Race With a Bang
President Trump said Friday that the world would "find out very soon" what he had in mind when he announced plans to start nuclear testing "on an equal basis" with other countries. Sputnik asked a 20-year US Army veteran and respected international and military affairs analyst to weigh in.
The resumption of US nuclear testing would be “a very dangerous decision” with global implications, retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen said, commenting on the US president’s recent comments on the matter.Rasmussen warned, for example, that if the US restarts testing, “obviously Russia and China will join in and start as well.”Russia withdrew ratification from the CTBT in late 2023, citing the US failure to ratify the treaty over the agreement, but indicated that it would not resume nuclear testing except to respond in kind.
The resumption of US nuclear testing would be "a very dangerous decision" with global implications, retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen said, commenting on the US president's recent comments on the matter.
on the matter.
“I think it violates the international agreements that are there. We’ve kind of butchered that already. And I think it just escalates the situation,” Rasmussen said, alluding to the 1963 Partial Test Ban Treaty, the 1974 Threshold Test Ban Treaty and the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which the US signed, but never ratified.
“Essentially, we potentially could go into a nuclear arms race again, which was not good for the world at all,” the observer stressed, suggesting whoever has been briefing Trump on the issue didn’t clarify to him the “potential outcomes and the impact” of a resumption in US nuclear testing.
Rasmussen warned, for example, that if the US restarts testing, “obviously Russia and China will join in and start as well.”
Russia withdrew ratification from the CTBT in late 2023, citing the US failure to ratify the treaty over the agreement, but indicated that it would not resume nuclear testing except to respond in kind.