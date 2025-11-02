International
US to Reduce Reliance on Chinese Rare Earth Metals - Treasury Secretary Bessent
The US will work to reduce its dependence on rare earth metals from China, considering the country unreliable, said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
In an interview with the Financial Times on October 31, Bessent expressed confidence that Washington would find an alternative to Chinese sources of rare earth metals within two years. According to him, China’s influence over the US in the rare earth metals sector will last no longer than 12 to 24 months. He added that both Eastern and Western US allies are working to establish their own supply chains to avoid reliance on Chinese rare earth metals, as China plans to impose export restrictions.
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington
In an interview with the Financial Times on October 31, Bessent expressed confidence that Washington would find an alternative to Chinese sources of rare earth metals within two years.
According to him, China’s influence over the US in the rare earth metals sector will last no longer than 12 to 24 months.
"We're going to go at warp speed over the next one, two years, and we're going to get out from under the sword that the Chinese have over us," Bessent said in an interview with CNN.
Rare-earth oxides - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2025
Economy
China Agrees to One-Year Pause on Rare Earths Export Controls - US Treasury Chief
30 October, 13:59 GMT
He added that both Eastern and Western US allies are working to establish their own supply chains to avoid reliance on Chinese rare earth metals, as China plans to impose export restrictions.
