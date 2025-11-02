https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/us-to-reduce-reliance-on-chinese-rare-earth-metals---treasury-secretary-bessent-1123054925.html

US to Reduce Reliance on Chinese Rare Earth Metals - Treasury Secretary Bessent

The US will work to reduce its dependence on rare earth metals from China, considering the country unreliable, said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In an interview with the Financial Times on October 31, Bessent expressed confidence that Washington would find an alternative to Chinese sources of rare earth metals within two years. According to him, China’s influence over the US in the rare earth metals sector will last no longer than 12 to 24 months. He added that both Eastern and Western US allies are working to establish their own supply chains to avoid reliance on Chinese rare earth metals, as China plans to impose export restrictions.

