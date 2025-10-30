International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/china-agrees-to-pause-rare-earths-export-controls-for-1-year---bessent-1123039810.html
China Agrees to One-Year Pause on Rare Earths Export Controls - US Treasury Chief
China Agrees to One-Year Pause on Rare Earths Export Controls - US Treasury Chief
Sputnik International
The United States and China have agreed that Beijing will pause its restrictive measures on rare earth exports for one year, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Thursday.
2025-10-30T13:59+0000
2025-10-30T14:10+0000
economy
donald trump
china
beijing
us
us treasury department
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_0:53:1200:728_1920x0_80_0_0_fa61877215c2b894c98f5ec04635d364.jpg
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had a "truly great" meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which the latter agreed to "continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/rare-and-rare-earth-metals-what-they-are-where-theyre-mined-and-their-uses-1121881567.html
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_80:0:1120:780_1920x0_80_0_0_6d97d8cec7e5284baa827eb222644587.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, china, scott bessent, donald trump, xi jinping, rare earth minerals, export controls, trade agreement, critical minerals, magnets, us china relations, global trade, supply chain, economic diplomacy, fox business, international negotiations
united states, china, scott bessent, donald trump, xi jinping, rare earth minerals, export controls, trade agreement, critical minerals, magnets, us china relations, global trade, supply chain, economic diplomacy, fox business, international negotiations

China Agrees to One-Year Pause on Rare Earths Export Controls - US Treasury Chief

13:59 GMT 30.10.2025 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 30.10.2025)
CC0 / / Rare-earth oxides
Rare-earth oxides - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and China have agreed that Beijing will pause its restrictive measures on rare earth exports for one year, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had a "truly great" meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which the latter agreed to "continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely."
"They were going to put export controls on products with even 0.01% of rare earth minerals produced or manufactured in China. They were going to put export controls on those. It was China versus the world. And we were able to negotiate a one-year pause on that in return for some things that the Chinese wanted," Bessent told Fox Business.
Rare and rare-earth metals - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2025
Multimedia
Rare and Rare-Earth Metals: What They Are, Where They're Mined, and Their Uses
17 April, 08:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала