https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/china-agrees-to-pause-rare-earths-export-controls-for-1-year---bessent-1123039810.html

China Agrees to One-Year Pause on Rare Earths Export Controls - US Treasury Chief

China Agrees to One-Year Pause on Rare Earths Export Controls - US Treasury Chief

Sputnik International

The United States and China have agreed that Beijing will pause its restrictive measures on rare earth exports for one year, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Thursday.

2025-10-30T13:59+0000

2025-10-30T13:59+0000

2025-10-30T14:10+0000

economy

donald trump

china

beijing

us

us treasury department

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_0:53:1200:728_1920x0_80_0_0_fa61877215c2b894c98f5ec04635d364.jpg

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had a "truly great" meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which the latter agreed to "continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/rare-and-rare-earth-metals-what-they-are-where-theyre-mined-and-their-uses-1121881567.html

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, china, scott bessent, donald trump, xi jinping, rare earth minerals, export controls, trade agreement, critical minerals, magnets, us china relations, global trade, supply chain, economic diplomacy, fox business, international negotiations