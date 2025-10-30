https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/china-agrees-to-pause-rare-earths-export-controls-for-1-year---bessent-1123039810.html
China Agrees to One-Year Pause on Rare Earths Export Controls - US Treasury Chief
China Agrees to One-Year Pause on Rare Earths Export Controls - US Treasury Chief
Sputnik International
The United States and China have agreed that Beijing will pause its restrictive measures on rare earth exports for one year, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Thursday.
2025-10-30T13:59+0000
2025-10-30T13:59+0000
2025-10-30T14:10+0000
economy
donald trump
china
beijing
us
us treasury department
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_0:53:1200:728_1920x0_80_0_0_fa61877215c2b894c98f5ec04635d364.jpg
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had a "truly great" meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which the latter agreed to "continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/rare-and-rare-earth-metals-what-they-are-where-theyre-mined-and-their-uses-1121881567.html
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_80:0:1120:780_1920x0_80_0_0_6d97d8cec7e5284baa827eb222644587.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
united states, china, scott bessent, donald trump, xi jinping, rare earth minerals, export controls, trade agreement, critical minerals, magnets, us china relations, global trade, supply chain, economic diplomacy, fox business, international negotiations
united states, china, scott bessent, donald trump, xi jinping, rare earth minerals, export controls, trade agreement, critical minerals, magnets, us china relations, global trade, supply chain, economic diplomacy, fox business, international negotiations
China Agrees to One-Year Pause on Rare Earths Export Controls - US Treasury Chief
13:59 GMT 30.10.2025 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 30.10.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and China have agreed that Beijing will pause its restrictive measures on rare earth exports for one year, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had a "truly great" meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which the latter agreed to "continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely."
"They were going to put export controls on products with even 0.01% of rare earth minerals produced or manufactured in China. They were going to put export controls on those. It was China versus the world. And we were able to negotiate a one-year pause on that in return for some things that the Chinese wanted," Bessent told Fox Business.