https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/why-does-poseidon-drone-give-russia-unmatched-strategic-edge-1123054199.html
Why Does Poseidon Drone Give Russia Unmatched Strategic Edge?
Why Does Poseidon Drone Give Russia Unmatched Strategic Edge?
Sputnik International
The successful tests of the Poseidon drone mark not only a strategic shift in Russia’s military production, but also boost its position within the system of strategic deterrence, supporting the country’s nuclear triad, Iraqi expert Jasim Mohammed told Sputnik.
2025-11-02T13:39+0000
2025-11-02T13:39+0000
2025-11-02T13:39+0000
military
russia
ukraine
nato
burevestnik
russian missiles
drone
military drones
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1f/1123043492_0:23:1182:688_1920x0_80_0_0_02a4a4c9d736f9a2bba48f642d660106.jpg
“This innovative underwater vehicle, along with the Burevestnik missile, provides Russia with both significant military superiority and a strong bargaining chip in any future negotiations on the Ukraine crisis or the nuclear arms race,” Mohammed stressed. He noted that apart from military significance, these tests send a political message to NATO and the US that Russia is continuing to develop its advanced military technologies, especially in the strategic and nuclear fields, where Russia surpasses NATO thanks to its scientific and technological innovations. Mohammed added that with growing competition in the naval sphere and the arms race in place, the inability to detect or intercept the Poseidon gives Russia a military advantage and exposes NATO’s vulnerability.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/putin-russia-successfully-tested-poseidon-underwater-vehicle-1123032815.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1f/1123043492_117:0:1065:711_1920x0_80_0_0_485791859ef5eae84ecd39dc836f5238.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
unmatched strategic edge, russia’s military production, poseidon drone, strategic deterrence
unmatched strategic edge, russia’s military production, poseidon drone, strategic deterrence
Why Does Poseidon Drone Give Russia Unmatched Strategic Edge?
The successful tests of the Poseidon drone mark not only a strategic shift in Russia’s military production, but also boost its position within the system of strategic deterrence, supporting the country’s nuclear triad, Iraqi expert Jasim Mohammed told Sputnik.
“This innovative underwater vehicle, along with the Burevestnik missile, provides Russia with both significant military superiority and a strong bargaining chip in any future negotiations on the Ukraine crisis or the nuclear arms race,” Mohammed stressed.
He noted that apart from military significance, these tests send a political message to NATO and the US that Russia is continuing to develop its advanced military technologies, especially in the strategic and nuclear fields, where Russia surpasses NATO thanks to its scientific and technological innovations.
Mohammed added that with growing competition in the naval sphere and the arms race in place, the inability to detect or intercept the Poseidon
gives Russia a military advantage and exposes NATO’s vulnerability.
“This comes at a time when Europe is significantly lagging behind in terms of both the quality and quantity of its weaponry. I believe NATO became even more convinced of this after Russia’s latest [Burevestnik] tests. It’s no coincidence that Trump’s statements came as the first and quickest reaction to their successful completion,” the expert concluded.