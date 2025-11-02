International
Why Does Poseidon Drone Give Russia Unmatched Strategic Edge?
Why Does Poseidon Drone Give Russia Unmatched Strategic Edge?
13:39 GMT 02.11.2025
© Sputnik / Russia's Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankThe Poseidon multipurpose ocean system. A screenshot from a video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The successful tests of the Poseidon drone mark not only a strategic shift in Russia’s military production, but also boost its position within the system of strategic deterrence, supporting the country’s nuclear triad, Iraqi expert Jasim Mohammed told Sputnik.
“This innovative underwater vehicle, along with the Burevestnik missile, provides Russia with both significant military superiority and a strong bargaining chip in any future negotiations on the Ukraine crisis or the nuclear arms race,” Mohammed stressed.
He noted that apart from military significance, these tests send a political message to NATO and the US that Russia is continuing to develop its advanced military technologies, especially in the strategic and nuclear fields, where Russia surpasses NATO thanks to its scientific and technological innovations.
Mohammed added that with growing competition in the naval sphere and the arms race in place, the inability to detect or intercept the Poseidon gives Russia a military advantage and exposes NATO’s vulnerability.
“This comes at a time when Europe is significantly lagging behind in terms of both the quality and quantity of its weaponry. I believe NATO became even more convinced of this after Russia’s latest [Burevestnik] tests. It’s no coincidence that Trump’s statements came as the first and quickest reaction to their successful completion,” the expert concluded.
Poseidon cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2025
Military
Putin: Russia Successfully Tested Poseidon Underwater Vehicle
29 October, 12:07 GMT
