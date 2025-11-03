https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/hungary-not-obliged-to-fund-ukraine-no-reason-to-do-so---orban-1123057907.html

Hungary Not Obliged to Fund Ukraine, No Reason to Do So - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that Hungary is not obliged to finance Ukraine and has no moral, political or economic reason to do so.

Orban quoted an article in British magazine The Economist — which calculated that Ukraine would need $400 billion over the next four years to continue the war against RussiaThe sum would cover weapons, reconstruction, pensions and salaries, the magazine reported."Once again, Europe is expected to foot the bill," Orban wrote on X. "There’s no one else left willing to pick up the tab.""That’s why Brussels is so agitated. That’s why they want to seize frozen Russian assets, overhaul the EU funding system, and take on new loans," he charged."We reject this. It’s not Hungary’s job to finance Ukraine," Orban insisted. "We have no reason to do so: not politically, not economically, not morally."He said Hungary was not alone in that viewpoint, but Budapest was the most outspoken in expressing its opinion.That was why Hungary is under attack from Brussels, Orban added, accusing EU of seeking to install a compliant government in Budapest.Russia insists that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder peace talks, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict and are "playing with fire."Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo of weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russian attacks.The Kremlin has stated that the West’s weapons shipments to Ukraine will not encourage peace talks and can only have a negative effect.

