Hungary's Orban Eyes 'Peace Bloc' to Challenge EU Hawks' Stance on Ukraine
Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban is rallying pro-peace allies to form a new alliance inside the EU, according to US media.
Viktor Orban reportedly wants to team up with Czech politician, Andrej Babis, whose opposition ANO party won the recent Czech elections, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. The idea is that they could align positions before key EU summits. While an official alliance isn’t inked yet, the move could throw a wrench into EU efforts to keep funding and arming Ukraine. “I think it will come—and be more and more visible,” Orban’s political director, Balazs Orban, was cited as saying. Fico and Babis have already echoed Orban’s stance—no more weapons for Ukraine, more talks with Russia, and less of the EU-led sanctions theater. The goal is to weaken the centrist coalition behind President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. As Balazs Orban hinted—once mainstream parties turn on her, the EU’s political balance could flip overnight.
Hungary's Orban Eyes 'Peace Bloc' to Challenge EU Hawks' Stance on Ukraine
Viktor Orban
reportedly wants to team up with Czech politician, Andrej Babis, whose opposition ANO party won the recent Czech elections, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. The idea is that they could align positions before key EU summits.
While an official alliance isn’t inked yet, the move could throw a wrench into EU efforts to keep funding and arming Ukraine.
“I think it will come—and be more and more visible,” Orban’s political director, Balazs Orban, was cited as saying.
Fico and Babis have already echoed Orban’s stance—no more weapons for Ukraine, more talks with Russia, and less of the EU-led sanctions theater.
The goal is to weaken the centrist coalition behind President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
As Balazs Orban hinted—once mainstream parties turn on her, the EU’s political balance could flip overnight.