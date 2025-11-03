https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/putins-envoy-highlights-germanys-de-industrialization-due-to-rejection-of-russian-gas-1123055943.html

Putin's Envoy Highlights Germany's De-Industrialization Due to Rejection of Russian Gas

The reduction in supplies of Russian gas to Germany has led the country to de-industrialization, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.

The study by the German Institute for Economic Research revealed that about half (41%) of industrial companies in Germany plan to reduce their staff in 2026, while only 15% intend to increase the number of employees. Russia has repeatedly stated that the country will cope with the sanctions pressure that the West began to exert on Moscow several years ago and continues to intensify. Moscow noted that the West lacked the courage to admit the failure of sanctions against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to Putin, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.

