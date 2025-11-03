International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/russias-mishustin-arrives-in-china-for-2-day-visit-1123055481.html
Russia's Mishustin Arrives in China for 2-Day Visit
Russia's Mishustin Arrives in China for 2-Day Visit
Sputnik International
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China for a two-day visit, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
2025-11-03T04:21+0000
2025-11-03T05:22+0000
world
mikhail mishustin
dmitry peskov
russia
china
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119860887_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_9bb9b75d2f2e222b1d9aff8792baa854.jpg
The prime minister's plane landed at the airport in Hangzhou. The program for the first day of the visit will be dedicated to the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China, during which Mishustin will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Hangzhou. The second day of the visit, according to the program, will take place in Beijing, where Mishustin will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the upcoming contacts, it is planned to consider topical issues of strengthening Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. Priority attention, as noted by the Russian government, will be given to deepening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and promoting joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, education and other areas. In addition, following the meeting, it is planned to sign a joint communique and a number of Russian-Chinese documents. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin attached great importance to this visit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/president-xi-touts-china-as-ideal-place-for-investments-1123045379.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119860887_277:0:2853:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_102c886bd136673bf35126ee2066ff68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian prime minister mikhail mishustin has arrived in china for a two-day visit, a sputnik correspondent reports.
russian prime minister mikhail mishustin has arrived in china for a two-day visit, a sputnik correspondent reports.

Russia's Mishustin Arrives in China for 2-Day Visit

04:21 GMT 03.11.2025 (Updated: 05:22 GMT 03.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2025
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China for a two-day visit, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The prime minister's plane landed at the airport in Hangzhou.
The program for the first day of the visit will be dedicated to the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China, during which Mishustin will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Hangzhou.
The second day of the visit, according to the program, will take place in Beijing, where Mishustin will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam at the Office of the Party Central Committee in Hanoi Monday, April 14, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
Asia
President Xi Touts China as Ideal Place for Investments
31 October, 15:02 GMT
During the upcoming contacts, it is planned to consider topical issues of strengthening Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. Priority attention, as noted by the Russian government, will be given to deepening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and promoting joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, education and other areas.
In addition, following the meeting, it is planned to sign a joint communique and a number of Russian-Chinese documents.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin attached great importance to this visit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала