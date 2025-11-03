https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/russias-mishustin-arrives-in-china-for-2-day-visit-1123055481.html

Russia's Mishustin Arrives in China for 2-Day Visit

Russia's Mishustin Arrives in China for 2-Day Visit

Sputnik International

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China for a two-day visit, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

2025-11-03T04:21+0000

2025-11-03T04:21+0000

2025-11-03T05:22+0000

world

mikhail mishustin

dmitry peskov

russia

china

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119860887_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_9bb9b75d2f2e222b1d9aff8792baa854.jpg

The prime minister's plane landed at the airport in Hangzhou. The program for the first day of the visit will be dedicated to the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China, during which Mishustin will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Hangzhou. The second day of the visit, according to the program, will take place in Beijing, where Mishustin will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the upcoming contacts, it is planned to consider topical issues of strengthening Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. Priority attention, as noted by the Russian government, will be given to deepening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and promoting joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, education and other areas. In addition, following the meeting, it is planned to sign a joint communique and a number of Russian-Chinese documents. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin attached great importance to this visit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/president-xi-touts-china-as-ideal-place-for-investments-1123045379.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian prime minister mikhail mishustin has arrived in china for a two-day visit, a sputnik correspondent reports.