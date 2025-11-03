https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/russias-mishustin-arrives-in-china-for-2-day-visit-1123055481.html
Russia's Mishustin Arrives in China for 2-Day Visit
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China for a two-day visit, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The prime minister's plane landed at the airport in Hangzhou. The program for the first day of the visit will be dedicated to the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China, during which Mishustin will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Hangzhou. The second day of the visit, according to the program, will take place in Beijing, where Mishustin will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the upcoming contacts, it is planned to consider topical issues of strengthening Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. Priority attention, as noted by the Russian government, will be given to deepening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and promoting joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, education and other areas. In addition, following the meeting, it is planned to sign a joint communique and a number of Russian-Chinese documents. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin attached great importance to this visit.
04:21 GMT 03.11.2025 (Updated: 05:22 GMT 03.11.2025)
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China for a two-day visit, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The prime minister's plane landed at the airport in Hangzhou.
The program for the first day of the visit will be dedicated to the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China, during which Mishustin will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Hangzhou.
The second day of the visit, according to the program, will take place in Beijing, where Mishustin will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During the upcoming contacts, it is planned to consider topical issues of strengthening Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. Priority attention, as noted by the Russian government, will be given to deepening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and promoting joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, education and other areas.
In addition, following the meeting, it is planned to sign a joint communique and a number of Russian-Chinese documents.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin attached great importance to this visit.