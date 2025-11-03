https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/trump-says-not-considering-sending-tomahawks-to-ukraine-1123055803.html
Trump Says Not Considering Sending Tomahawks to Ukraine
US President Donald Trump said that he is not considering transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
"No, not really," Trump told reporters when asked if he is going to send the missiles to Ukraine.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia's response to any Tomahawk strikes on its territory would be serious, if not staggering. The Russian president also described discussions about providing Ukraine with Tomahawks as an attempt at escalation.In an interview with CBS, Trump has once again claimed that he believes that he will succeed in ending the Ukraine conflict in a few months.Last week, US Vice President JD Vance said that the United States is trying to maintain constructive relations with Russia and Ukraine because it wants to end conflict between the two countries.
"No, not really," Trump told reporters when asked if he is going to send the missiles to Ukraine.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia's response to any Tomahawk strikes on its territory would be serious, if not staggering. The Russian president also described discussions about providing Ukraine with Tomahawks as an attempt at escalation.
In an interview with CBS, Trump has once again claimed that he believes that he will succeed in ending the Ukraine conflict in a few months.
Last week, US Vice President JD Vance said that the United States is trying to maintain constructive relations with Russia and Ukraine because it wants to end conflict between the two countries.