Russia-China Relations Key Stabilizing Factor During World Order Transformation - Finance Minister
Russia-China Relations Key Stabilizing Factor During World Order Transformation - Finance Minister
Relations between Russia and China are a key stabilizing factor during the period of the transformation of the world order and the formation of a new architecture, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
"Over the past years, Russian-Chinese relations have accumulated significant strength and a substantial foundation for future development. Interaction between our countries is a key stabilizing factor during the transformation of the global order and the formation of a new architecture, including the financial one," Siluanov said at the 11th Russian-Chinese Financial Dialogue in Beijing. Additionally, the minister said that the destructive policy of Western countries attempting to maintain leadership through sanctions has demonstrated its ineffectiveness.Key points:
08:57 GMT 04.11.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankThe national flags of Russia and China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and China are a key stabilizing factor during the period of the transformation of the world order and the formation of a new architecture, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
"Over the past years, Russian-Chinese relations have accumulated significant strength and a substantial foundation for future development. Interaction between our countries is a key stabilizing factor during the transformation of the global order and the formation of a new architecture, including the financial one," Siluanov said at the 11th Russian-Chinese Financial Dialogue in Beijing.
Additionally, the minister said that the destructive policy of Western countries attempting to maintain leadership through sanctions has demonstrated its ineffectiveness.
Key points:
Russia and China almost completely switched to settlements in national currencies, with 99. 1% of settlements occurring in yuan and rubles
Russia-China relations are key stabilizing factor during period of transformation of world order and formation of new architecture. They accumulated significant reserve reserve for future development over past years
Countries' economic and financial systems proved their resilience
Both countries need to maintain stability of their bilateral financial infrastructure and develop new, reliable payment channels
