https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/russia-china-relations-key-stabilizing-factor-during-world-order-transformation---finance-minister-1123059421.html

Russia-China Relations Key Stabilizing Factor During World Order Transformation - Finance Minister

Russia-China Relations Key Stabilizing Factor During World Order Transformation - Finance Minister

Sputnik International

Relations between Russia and China are a key stabilizing factor during the period of the transformation of the world order and the formation of a new architecture, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

2025-11-04T08:57+0000

2025-11-04T08:57+0000

2025-11-04T08:57+0000

world

anton siluanov

russia

china

beijing

cooperation

relations

bilateral relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b35ce9c2a0ae202b9b4781ad3548c1a.jpg

"Over the past years, Russian-Chinese relations have accumulated significant strength and a substantial foundation for future development. Interaction between our countries is a key stabilizing factor during the transformation of the global order and the formation of a new architecture, including the financial one," Siluanov said at the 11th Russian-Chinese Financial Dialogue in Beijing. Additionally, the minister said that the destructive policy of Western countries attempting to maintain leadership through sanctions has demonstrated its ineffectiveness.Key points:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/russia-china-economic-cooperation-strengthens-despite-global-turbulence---prime-minister-1123056838.html

russia

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

relations between russia and china, russian finance minister anton siluanov, world order, new architecture, world order transformation