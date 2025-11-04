https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/russia-china-relations-key-stabilizing-factor-during-world-order-transformation---finance-minister-1123059421.html
Russia-China Relations Key Stabilizing Factor During World Order Transformation - Finance Minister
Russia-China Relations Key Stabilizing Factor During World Order Transformation - Finance Minister
Sputnik International
Relations between Russia and China are a key stabilizing factor during the period of the transformation of the world order and the formation of a new architecture, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
2025-11-04T08:57+0000
2025-11-04T08:57+0000
2025-11-04T08:57+0000
world
anton siluanov
russia
china
beijing
cooperation
relations
bilateral relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b35ce9c2a0ae202b9b4781ad3548c1a.jpg
"Over the past years, Russian-Chinese relations have accumulated significant strength and a substantial foundation for future development. Interaction between our countries is a key stabilizing factor during the transformation of the global order and the formation of a new architecture, including the financial one," Siluanov said at the 11th Russian-Chinese Financial Dialogue in Beijing. Additionally, the minister said that the destructive policy of Western countries attempting to maintain leadership through sanctions has demonstrated its ineffectiveness.Key points:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/russia-china-economic-cooperation-strengthens-despite-global-turbulence---prime-minister-1123056838.html
russia
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a180b1bff675278781fdc646365b47ca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
relations between russia and china, russian finance minister anton siluanov, world order, new architecture, world order transformation
relations between russia and china, russian finance minister anton siluanov, world order, new architecture, world order transformation
Russia-China Relations Key Stabilizing Factor During World Order Transformation - Finance Minister
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and China are a key stabilizing factor during the period of the transformation of the world order and the formation of a new architecture, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
"Over the past years, Russian-Chinese relations have accumulated significant strength and a substantial foundation for future development. Interaction between our countries is a key stabilizing factor during the transformation of the global order and the formation of a new architecture, including the financial one," Siluanov said at the 11th Russian-Chinese Financial Dialogue in Beijing.
Additionally, the minister said that the destructive policy of Western countries
attempting to maintain leadership through sanctions has demonstrated its ineffectiveness.
Russia and China almost completely switched to settlements in national currencies, with 99. 1% of settlements occurring in yuan and rubles
Russia-China relations are key stabilizing factor during period of transformation of world order and formation of new architecture. They accumulated significant reserve reserve for future development over past years
Countries' economic and financial systems proved their resilience
Both countries need to maintain stability of their bilateral financial infrastructure and develop new, reliable payment channels