Russia-China Economic Cooperation Strengthens Despite Global Turbulence - Prime Minister

Economic cooperation between Russia and China is strengthening despite global instability, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"Despite the turbulence in global politics and the global economy, cooperation between Russia and China is strengthening. We are launching new large-scale projects. These include the development of oil and gas fields, the production of high-tech equipment, cooperation in energy, peaceful nuclear energy, space and lunar exploration, implementing joint programs in the aircraft and automotive industries, developing transport corridors, and working in the extreme conditions of the Arctic," Mishustin said at the 30th regular meeting of the two countries' heads of government. The Russian prime minister also invited Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang to visit Moscow to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.Relations between Russia and China continue to develop despite Western sanctions and are at their highest level ever, Mikhail Mishustin said.Trade transactions between Russia and China in dollars and euros have fallen to a minimum, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday"China is Russia's largest foreign trade partner. Moreover, the share of the dollar and euro in trade transactions has already dropped to the level of statistical error," Mishustin said at the 30th regular meeting of the two countries' heads of government.China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Russia to more effectively protect the interests of both countries, including in the area of ​​security, Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang said on Monday.

