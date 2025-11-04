International
Russian Arms Supplies to Foreign Partners Top $230Bln
Russian arms deliveries to foreign partners through Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec state corporation, has exceeded $230 billion, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said.
"Over the past quarter century, Rosoboronexport has become a leader in the global arms market, significantly increasing its order book and supply volume. The company has signed over 30,000 contracts with partners and exported products to over 120 countries worth over $230 billion," Chemezov said, as quoted by Rostec.In May, Rosoboronexport reported signing more than 20 contracts worth $7 billion since the beginning of 2025. Over 50% of the company's contract portfolio consists of air force equipment exports, Chemezov said.
Russian arms deliveries to foreign partners through Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec state corporation, has exceeded $230 billion, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said.
"Over the past quarter century, Rosoboronexport has become a leader in the global arms market, significantly increasing its order book and supply volume. The company has signed over 30,000 contracts with partners and exported products to over 120 countries worth over $230 billion," Chemezov said, as quoted by Rostec.
In May, Rosoboronexport reported signing more than 20 contracts worth $7 billion since the beginning of 2025. Over 50% of the company's contract portfolio consists of air force equipment exports, Chemezov said.
President Vladimir Putin visits Patriot park - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2025
Russia
Russia Remains Among Top 5 Arms Exporters Worldwide - Putin
23 May, 16:06 GMT
