Russia Remains Among Top 5 Arms Exporters Worldwide - Putin
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia continues to be among the top five arms exporters in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Russia continues to be among the top five leaders in the global arms market and maintains its leading export positions in many areas," Putin said at a meeting on defense industry cooperation.
The stock of orders for Russian military products is very serious and amounts to about tens of billions of dollars, Russian President underscored.
"The stock of orders for Russian military products is now serious — it amounts to tens of billions of dollars. And we need to actively increase the volume of exports," Putin said at a meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation.
The interest in Russian defense industry products is growing, Putin said.
Yesterday, 17:51 GMT
"Of course, interest in it [Russian defense industry products] is growing, and we understand why. After all, almost the entire range of Russian weapons, from detection and destruction equipment to air defense systems, aviation, unmanned complexes and armored vehicles, is proving its effectiveness, undergoing rigorous tests not only at training grounds or drills, but, most importantly, on the ground, in front-line conditions, in real combat," Putin said.
Putin pointed out the need to strengthen Russia's position in the arms export market.
"Another fundamental point is that in order to promote the export of our weapons in a highly competitive environment, it is necessary to improve cooperation with foreign partners, taking into account the specifics of the arms market, that is, to offer them not only specific weapons and equipment, but also a wider range of services," Putin said.
This could range from technological cooperation and joint development of promising designs to assistance in their repair and modernization, supply of spare parts and training of foreign specialists, Putin added.
"At the same time, along with traditional weapons, special attention should be paid to promising models that are needed by our armed forces and have the potential for export, including robotic air, land, sea and underwater vehicles, laser complexes, command and control systems that use artificial intelligence technologies. Such equipment is the future of the global arms market, and strong competition is unfolding here, and it is already unfolding, for which we must be prepared," Putin concluded.
Ehanced Mode of Russia's Defense Industry
Russia's defense industry complex continues to operate in an enhanced mode across almost the entire range of manufactured products, Putin stressed.
"The defense industry complex continues to operate in an enhanced mode across nearly the entire range of manufactured products," Putin said at a meeting on military-technical cooperation.
The president also expressed confidence that Russia has significant growth potential in all areas of defense industry cooperation.
Most of Russia's weapons and equipment samples are promptly and constantly improved and modernized, which increases their characteristics, Vladimir Putin underscored.
"I would like to add that the majority of weapons and equipment samples are promptly and constantly improved and modernized due to the close cooperation of combat units and teams of design bureau enterprises, which significantly increases their tactical and technical characteristics in terms of range, accuracy and fire damage, protection and other indicators," Putin said at a meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation.
Russia should consider the development of military-technical cooperation as an element of the technological development of the army and navy, Putin said.
The main goal of the Russian defense industry remains to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces for conducting the special military operation, Putin said, adding that Russia's experience in military operations is being carefully studied both by politicians and army commanders abroad.
Russian defense enterprises generally fulfilled their export obligations in 2024, Russian President stressed.
"Last year, Russia, our enterprises, generally fulfilled their export obligations," Putin said at a meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation.
Putin called military-technical cooperation a strategically important area and noted the quality, reliability and effectiveness of Russian military products.