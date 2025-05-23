https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/russia-remains-among-top-5-arms-exporters-worldwide---putin-1122118538.html

Russia Remains Among Top 5 Arms Exporters Worldwide - Putin

Russia continues to be among the top five arms exporters in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The stock of orders for Russian military products is very serious and amounts to about tens of billions of dollars, Russian President underscored.The interest in Russian defense industry products is growing, Putin said.Putin pointed out the need to strengthen Russia's position in the arms export market.This could range from technological cooperation and joint development of promising designs to assistance in their repair and modernization, supply of spare parts and training of foreign specialists, Putin added.Ehanced Mode of Russia's Defense IndustryRussia's defense industry complex continues to operate in an enhanced mode across almost the entire range of manufactured products, Putin stressed.The president also expressed confidence that Russia has significant growth potential in all areas of defense industry cooperation.Most of Russia's weapons and equipment samples are promptly and constantly improved and modernized, which increases their characteristics, Vladimir Putin underscored.Russia should consider the development of military-technical cooperation as an element of the technological development of the army and navy, Putin said.The main goal of the Russian defense industry remains to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces for conducting the special military operation, Putin said, adding that Russia's experience in military operations is being carefully studied both by politicians and army commanders abroad.Russian defense enterprises generally fulfilled their export obligations in 2024, Russian President stressed.Putin called military-technical cooperation a strategically important area and noted the quality, reliability and effectiveness of Russian military products.

