Russian PM Mishustin Meets With Xi Jinping in Beijing: Key Statements
Russia and China signed 15 joint documents following the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, including in the fields of agriculture and transport, according to a joint communique following the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in China on Monday for a two-day visit. On Monday, the Russian Prime Minister, together with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, participated in the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China, and a joint communique and a number of other documents were signed.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in China on Monday for a two-day visit. On Monday, the Russian Prime Minister, together with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, participated in the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China, and a joint communique and a number of other documents were signed.
Russia and China will strengthen collaboration within BRICS and the SCO
Both countries are ready to jointly counter attempts to revise the results of WWII and falsify its history
China supports Moscow’s efforts to ensure security, stability, and sovereignty
The two sides agreed to deepen trade, cooperation in high technology
Russia and China agreed to establish an Expert Council on AI Cooperation and expressed readiness to work jointly on the creation of a World Organization for Artificial Intelligence Cooperation
Russia and China will promote stability in the Arctic, deepen cooperation across all areas of space exploration, and continue supporting projects for a lunar station and coordinated lunar research missions