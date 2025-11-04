https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/russian-pm-mishustin-meets-with-xi-jinping-in-beijing-key-statements-1123058917.html

Russian PM Mishustin Meets With Xi Jinping in Beijing: Key Statements

Russia and China signed 15 joint documents following the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, including in the fields of agriculture and transport, according to a joint communique following the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in China on Monday for a two-day visit. On Monday, the Russian Prime Minister, together with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, participated in the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China, and a joint communique and a number of other documents were signed.

