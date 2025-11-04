https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/russias-mishustin-meets-with-xi-jinping-in-beijing-1123058223.html
Russia's Mishustin Meets With Xi Jinping in Beijing
Russia's Mishustin Meets With Xi Jinping in Beijing
Sputnik International
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
2025-11-04T03:16+0000
2025-11-04T03:16+0000
2025-11-04T03:16+0000
asia
mikhail mishustin
russia
china
russia-china cooperation
economic cooperation
beijing
kremlin
great hall of the people
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108633090_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1818857793ba56004860350b2140893b.jpg
The head of the Russian government is in China on a two-day visit. The day before, Mishustin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Hangzhou. Following the talks, the parties signed a number of documents. The meeting of Mishustin and Xi took place at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. As previously reported by the Russian government, during the upcoming contacts in China, it was planned to discuss topical issues of strengthening Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. It was noted that priority attention will be given to deepening trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, and promoting joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, education, and other areas. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin attached great importance to this visit by the prime minister. He noted that the leaders of the two countries were in constant contact – directly or indirectly.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/russias-mishustin-arrives-in-china-for-2-day-visit-1123055481.html
russia
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108633090_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1519c9aa63237a63b5b2b46fcc433f54.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mishustin, xi jinping, russia-china cooperation, russian pm, global south, chinese president
mishustin, xi jinping, russia-china cooperation, russian pm, global south, chinese president
Russia's Mishustin Meets With Xi Jinping in Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
The head of the Russian government is in China on a two-day visit. The day before, Mishustin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Hangzhou. Following the talks, the parties signed a number of documents.
The meeting of Mishustin and Xi took place at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.
As previously reported by the Russian government, during the upcoming contacts in China, it was planned to discuss topical issues of strengthening Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation
. It was noted that priority attention will be given to deepening trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, and promoting joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, education, and other areas.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin attached great importance to this visit by the prime minister. He noted that the leaders of the two countries were in constant contact – directly or indirectly.