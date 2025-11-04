https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/russias-mishustin-meets-with-xi-jinping-in-beijing-1123058223.html

Russia's Mishustin Meets With Xi Jinping in Beijing

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The head of the Russian government is in China on a two-day visit. The day before, Mishustin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Hangzhou. Following the talks, the parties signed a number of documents. The meeting of Mishustin and Xi took place at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. As previously reported by the Russian government, during the upcoming contacts in China, it was planned to discuss topical issues of strengthening Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. It was noted that priority attention will be given to deepening trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, and promoting joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, education, and other areas. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin attached great importance to this visit by the prime minister. He noted that the leaders of the two countries were in constant contact – directly or indirectly.

