Development of Poseidon, Burevestnik Crucial for Russia's Security - Putin

The development of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle and Burevestnik missile has historical significance for the people of Russia and is crucial for the country's security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The result that you have achieved has, without exaggeration, historical significance for our people. It ensures security and strategic parity for decades to come, for the entire XXI century," Putin told the developers of Poseidon and Burevestnik. Only domestic materials were used in the development of the devices, the president noted, adding that the use of new materials in the production of new weapons will allow for breakthroughs not only in the military sphere but also in the civilian sector.

