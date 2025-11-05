International
Development of Poseidon, Burevestnik Crucial for Russia's Security - Putin
The development of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle and Burevestnik missile has historical significance for the people of Russia and is crucial for the country's security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"The result that you have achieved has, without exaggeration, historical significance for our people. It ensures security and strategic parity for decades to come, for the entire XXI century," Putin told the developers of Poseidon and Burevestnik. Only domestic materials were used in the development of the devices, the president noted, adding that the use of new materials in the production of new weapons will allow for breakthroughs not only in the military sphere but also in the civilian sector.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The development of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle and Burevestnik missile has historical significance for the people of Russia and is crucial for the country's security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"The result that you have achieved has, without exaggeration, historical significance for our people. It ensures security and strategic parity for decades to come, for the entire XXI century," Putin told the developers of Poseidon and Burevestnik.
Only domestic materials were used in the development of the devices, the president noted, adding that the use of new materials in the production of new weapons will allow for breakthroughs not only in the military sphere but also in the civilian sector.
"In terms of flying range, Burevestnik is known to have surpassed all known missile systems in the world," Putin added.
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2025
Military
US Lacks Missile Defense System Against Russia's Burevestnik Missile – Ex-US Intel Officer
2 November, 09:44 GMT
