NYC Mayoral Election Results: Mamdani Declares Victory

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has won the mayoral election in New York City, defeating independent former Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has won the mayoral election in New York City, defeating independent former Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa.Turnout was the highest in decades, with nearly 2 million voters casting ballots. According to the results, Mamdani received 50.3% of the vote, Cuomo came in second with 41.6%, and Sliwa received just 7.1%. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that if "Communist" Mamdani wins the election in New York, he is "highly unlikely" to provide federal funding to the city apart from the "very minimum as required." In September, Trump said that Mamdani will have "problems with Washington" like no other New York City mayor in history. In late June, Mamdani announced his victory in the primary, securing over 56% of the votes, while Cuomo garnered more than 43% in Round 3. With this victory, Mamdani is on the way to becoming the first Muslim mayor in New York City’s history.

