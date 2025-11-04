https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/trump-administration-ousts-federal-housing-agencys-internal-watchdog---reports-1123060380.html

Trump Administration Ousts Federal Housing Agency's Internal Watchdog - Reports

The administration of US President Donald Trump has moved to oust the internal watchdog for the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), an office instrumental in the White House's alleged targeting of political adversaries, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Joe Allen, FHFA's acting inspector general, has received notice of termination from the White House after he attempted to provide key information to prosecutors in the office of the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia that has placed New York State Attorney General Letitia James under investigation on charges of mortgage fraud, the sources said. They added that the information that Allen attempted to provide was constitutionally required and potentially relevant in the investigation. At the same time, the sources claimed that the removal came as the inspector was preparing to send a letter to Congress to inform lawmakers that the FHFA was not cooperating with his office. Allen is being ousted as Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte has become increasingly outspoken in his support for the Trump administration. Among other things, he has called on the Congress to launch an investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over his alleged political bias and deception of the US Senate and accused Fed Governor Lisa Cook of forging "bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms." In October, James was indicted on charges of bank fraud. Prior to that, the ABC News broadcaster reported that US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan has presented evidence to a federal grand jury against James, calling for her to be indicted on charges of mortgage fraud. James filed a civil fraud case against Trump in 2022 on allegations that he lied about the true value of his properties, for which James sought $370 million in fines and a lifetime ban on Trump from the New York State real estate industry. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. In February 2024, Trump was ordered by a New York court to pay more than $454 million in penalties, which includes interest, after being found liable in his civil fraud trial in New York. In August of the next year, the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court reversed the ruling and canceled the penalty.

