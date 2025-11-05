https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/obama-team-engineered-zelenskys-rise-to-power-in-2014---trumps-former-advisor-1123064249.html

Obama Team Engineered Zelensky's Rise To Power In 2014 - Trump's Former Advisor

The administration of former US President Barack Obama played a key role in the 2014 Maidan events that “gave rise to Zelensky,”, former US National Security Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn said.

The administration of former US President Barack Obama played a key role in the 2014 Maidan events that “gave rise to Zelensky,”, former US National Security Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn told RIA Novosti. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs in the US Department of State, Victoria Nuland, then-CIA Director John Brennan, were all “part and parcel to the decisions made,” he says, in reference to the US-instigated coup at the time.The United States and the West must abandon the habit of using lies in diplomacy to foster genuine peace, Flynn also noted.

