https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/obama-team-engineered-zelenskys-rise-to-power-in-2014---trumps-former-advisor-1123064249.html
Obama Team Engineered Zelensky’s Rise To Power In 2014 - Trump’s Former Advisor
Obama Team Engineered Zelensky’s Rise To Power In 2014 - Trump’s Former Advisor
Sputnik International
The administration of former US President Barack Obama played a key role in the 2014 Maidan events that “gave rise to Zelensky,”, former US National Security Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn said.
2025-11-05T05:42+0000
2025-11-05T05:42+0000
2025-11-05T07:29+0000
world
mike flynn
barack obama
cia
nato
us
volodymyr zelensky
victoria nuland
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095688716_0:44:951:579_1920x0_80_0_0_d4de9f432469848717814e8d1ed10961.png
The administration of former US President Barack Obama played a key role in the 2014 Maidan events that “gave rise to Zelensky,”, former US National Security Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn told RIA Novosti. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs in the US Department of State, Victoria Nuland, then-CIA Director John Brennan, were all “part and parcel to the decisions made,” he says, in reference to the US-instigated coup at the time.The United States and the West must abandon the habit of using lies in diplomacy to foster genuine peace, Flynn also noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095688716_61:0:890:622_1920x0_80_0_0_2e247a8e5abe57de370b615aed291f40.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the administration of former us president barack obama played a key role in the 2014 maidan events that “gave rise to zelensky,”, former us national security advisor gen. mike flynn said.
the administration of former us president barack obama played a key role in the 2014 maidan events that “gave rise to zelensky,”, former us national security advisor gen. mike flynn said.
Obama Team Engineered Zelensky’s Rise To Power In 2014 - Trump’s Former Advisor
05:42 GMT 05.11.2025 (Updated: 07:29 GMT 05.11.2025)
The former US President Barack Obama's administration contributed a lot to the 2014 Maidan in Ukraine.
The administration of former US President Barack Obama played a key role in the 2014 Maidan events that “gave rise to Zelensky,”, former US National Security Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn told RIA Novosti.
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs in the US Department of State, Victoria Nuland, then-CIA Director John Brennan, were all “part and parcel to the decisions made,” he says, in reference to the US-instigated coup at the time.
The United States and the West must abandon the habit of using lies in diplomacy to foster genuine peace, Flynn also noted.
"We, the West, just kind of went and went ahead and we violated every aspect of it [non-expansion of NATO]. So we have to stop lying in our diplomacy in order to achieve peace," Flynn said.