International
Putin Calls Trump's Statement About Nuclear Tests Serious Issue
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/putin-calls-trumps-statement-about-nuclear-tests-serious-issue-1123066478.html
Putin Calls Trump's Statement About Nuclear Tests Serious Issue
Putin Calls Trump's Statement About Nuclear Tests Serious Issue
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation surrounding US President Donald Trump's announcement of the resumption of nuclear testing a serious issue.
2025-11-05T14:17+0000
2025-11-05T14:27+0000
military
vladimir putin
donald trump
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/05/1123062490_0:0:2969:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_d521ba09dbd0ba9030f8d80f0148fce0.jpg
Last week, Trump said that he instructed the Department of War to immediately resume nuclear testing. He then specified that his order was due to "others doing testing" and it was "appropriate" for the US to keep up.Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev sent a telegram to Russia regarding clarification of Trump's statements, the Russian President added.Russian Security Council analyzed statements made by US ruling circles regarding nuclear testing, Russian President Putin said.Putin also noted that Ambassador Darchiev sent telegram to Russia regarding clarification of Trump's remarks about nuclear testing.Russia always strictly adheres and has strictly adhered to comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty, it has no plans to abandon its provisions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/russian-defense-minister-says-considers-expedient-to-begin-preparations-for-full-scale-nuclear-1123066289.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/05/1123062490_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f05a2af9b7160e09aa5d112d2b42f18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin called the situation surrounding us president donald trump's announcement of the resumption of nuclear testing a serious issue.
russian president vladimir putin called the situation surrounding us president donald trump's announcement of the resumption of nuclear testing a serious issue.

Putin Calls Trump's Statement About Nuclear Tests Serious Issue

14:17 GMT 05.11.2025 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 05.11.2025)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin awards state decorations and the President’s Award at the Kremlin for contributions to strengthening the unity of the Russian nation on National Unity Day, November 4
Russian President Vladimir Putin awards state decorations and the President’s Award at the Kremlin for contributions to strengthening the unity of the Russian nation on National Unity Day, November 4 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2025
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation surrounding US President Donald Trump's announcement of the resumption of nuclear testing a serious issue.
Last week, Trump said that he instructed the Department of War to immediately resume nuclear testing. He then specified that his order was due to "others doing testing" and it was "appropriate" for the US to keep up.
"Yes, indeed, this is a serious issue," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.
Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev sent a telegram to Russia regarding clarification of Trump's statements, the Russian President added.
Russian Security Council analyzed statements made by US ruling circles regarding nuclear testing, Russian President Putin said.
Putin also noted that Ambassador Darchiev sent telegram to Russia regarding clarification of Trump's remarks about nuclear testing.
Russia always strictly adheres and has strictly adhered to comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty, it has no plans to abandon its provisions.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2025
World
Russian Defense Chief: Expedient to Get Ready for Full-Scale Nuclear Tests
14:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала