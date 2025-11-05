https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/putin-calls-trumps-statement-about-nuclear-tests-serious-issue-1123066478.html

Putin Calls Trump's Statement About Nuclear Tests Serious Issue

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation surrounding US President Donald Trump's announcement of the resumption of nuclear testing a serious issue.

Last week, Trump said that he instructed the Department of War to immediately resume nuclear testing. He then specified that his order was due to "others doing testing" and it was "appropriate" for the US to keep up.Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev sent a telegram to Russia regarding clarification of Trump's statements, the Russian President added.Russian Security Council analyzed statements made by US ruling circles regarding nuclear testing, Russian President Putin said.Putin also noted that Ambassador Darchiev sent telegram to Russia regarding clarification of Trump's remarks about nuclear testing.Russia always strictly adheres and has strictly adhered to comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty, it has no plans to abandon its provisions.

