US Conducts Test Flight of Unarmed Minuteman III ICBM
US Conducts Test Flight of Unarmed Minuteman III ICBM
Sputnik International
The United States has conducted a test launch of an unarmed nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California said.
Late on Monday, the base announced that the US will conduct an overnight test launch of an unarmed nuclear-capable Minuteman III, following President Donald Trump's order to resume military nuclear testing. The missile traveled approximately 4,200 miles to a test site at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the statement read.
US Conducts Test Flight of Unarmed Minuteman III ICBM

13:39 GMT 05.11.2025
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo released by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo released by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2025
© AP Photo / Brittany E.N. Murphy
The United States has conducted a test launch of an unarmed nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California said.
Late on Monday, the base announced that the US will conduct an overnight test launch of an unarmed nuclear-capable Minuteman III, following President Donald Trump's order to resume military nuclear testing.
"Air Force Global Strike Command conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on November 5, 2025. This test, designated GT 254, evaluated the ongoing reliability, operational readiness, and accuracy of the ICBM system, a cornerstone of America's national defense," the Vandenberg base said in a statement.
The missile traveled approximately 4,200 miles to a test site at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the statement read.
"As we modernize to the Sentinel weapon system, we must continue to maintain the readiness of the existing Minuteman III fleet. GT 254 helps fulfill that commitment, ensuring its continued accuracy and reliability," the base quoted Air Force Global Strike Commander Gen. Stephen Davis as saying.
