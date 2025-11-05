https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/us-conducts-test-flight-of-unarmed-minuteman-iii-icbm-1123066140.html

US Conducts Test Flight of Unarmed Minuteman III ICBM

The United States has conducted a test launch of an unarmed nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California said.

Late on Monday, the base announced that the US will conduct an overnight test launch of an unarmed nuclear-capable Minuteman III, following President Donald Trump's order to resume military nuclear testing. The missile traveled approximately 4,200 miles to a test site at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the statement read.

