US Space Force Plays Up China Threat to Deploy High-Tech Jam Tools
Sputnik International
The US is gearing up to deploy new satellite-jamming systems aimed at countering space-based intelligence threats, reports Bloomberg, citing Space Force data.
2025-11-05T13:38+0000
2025-11-05T13:38+0000
2025-11-05T13:38+0000
military
military & intelligence
china
science & tech
space force
us
us space force (ussf)
jamming
radar jamming
Dispersed worldwide and sometimes operated remotely, these tools are intended to counter what the US peddles as a growing Chinese space-based threat. Meadowlands Jammer (L3Harris) Remote Modular Terminal (Northstrat/CACI) The tools will complement the already operational Counter Communications System jammer, a massive upgraded dish online since 2020. The Space Force is launching a Space Electromagnetic Tactical Operations Center to coordinate jamming missions, using a surveillance system dubbed “Bounty Hunter.”It will track attempts to jam US satellites and pinpoint the positions of adversary spacecraft. China has repeatedly urged the US to stop making irresponsible accusations about the alleged threat to the US in space.
china
News
en_EN
us to deploy new satellite-jamming systems, us space force, are russia and china threats in space,
US Space Force Plays Up China Threat to Deploy High-Tech Jam Tools
Dispersed worldwide and sometimes operated remotely, these tools are intended to counter what the US peddles as a growing Chinese space-based threat
.
Meadowlands Jammer (L3Harris)
Years behind schedule due to technical hiccups
Now in final training, live-fire drills, and mission rehearsals
Expected to go live this fiscal year
Remote Modular Terminal (Northstrat/CACI)
Developed by contractors Northstrat Inc. and CACI International Inc.
Placed overseas “in identified fielded locations, the exact number and locations of which will not be disclosed”
The tools will complement the already operational Counter Communications System jammer, a massive upgraded dish online since 2020.
The Space Force is launching a Space Electromagnetic Tactical Operations Center to coordinate jamming missions, using a surveillance system dubbed “Bounty Hunter.”
It will track attempts to jam US satellites and pinpoint the positions of adversary spacecraft.
China has repeatedly urged the US to stop making irresponsible accusations
about the alleged threat to the US in space.
"China has always insisted on the peaceful use of outer space and opposed the weaponization of and arms race in space," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning stated at a briefing earlier this year.
15 November 2024, 16:34 GMT