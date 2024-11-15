https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/china-dubs-us-greatest-threat-to-space-security-biggest-instigator-of-space-arms-race-1120897773.html

China Dubs US ‘Greatest Threat’ to Space Security, ‘Biggest Instigator of Space Arms Race’

In 2008, China and Russia put forward the Proposed Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space (PAROS) Treaty – a comprehensive draft arms control pact designed to ban the deployment of all sorts of weapons in space. Successive US administrations have rejected PAROS as a “diplomatic ploy” designed to give the countries a “military edge” over the US.

The United States is the biggest global threat to security in outer space, and the greatest single instigator of an arms race in the celestial body, the Chinese military said Friday in a response to recent allegations by a senior US Space Force commander about the “mind-boggling” pace of China’s space-based military buildup.“The United States’ deployment of anti-satellite weapons under the pretext of the so-called ‘Chinese space threat’ is a complete distortion of the facts and is like a thief crying ‘catch the thief’,” Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said in a briefing, referencing the US's controversial Meadowlands satellite jamming program.These actions pose “grave” risks to the security and development interests of all nations, the spokesman suggested.The Chinese military spokesman’s comments follow recent remarks by Space Force chief of space operations General Chance Saltzman accusing China of engaging in a rapid build-up of its space-based military capabilities.“The number of different categories of space weapons that [China has] created and…the speed with which they’re doing it is very threatening,” Saltzman said during a European tour designed to boost support among allies for US military activities in space.The US wants to help “lay the foundations” for European NATO allies’ space forces, the general added.US officials and media have regularly accused China and Russia of menacing space-based activities, from anti-satellite satellites, to nuclear and missile defense components (capabilities which the US itself has admitted to working on on-again off-again since the 1980s).The US Space Force has about 10,000 personnel under its employ and a $29 billion budget. The military branch reportedly plans to evaluate weapons systems for the suppression of satellites between January and March 2025. This includes a $120 million ‘Meadowlands’ system – a powerful satellite jammer designed to blind enemy satellites in the event of conflict.Marine Corps General Matthew Glavy made clear in no uncertain terms what the Space Force’s aspirations were last December, saying space was “the most resilient capability we have,” and that the US must “win the space domain” to win the wars of the future.China and Russia have repeatedly returned to their proposed PAROS Treaty over the years as a means to escape a space-based arms race, with the draft agreement proposing a comprehensive prohibition on the placement of arms, anti-satellite and other advanced military technology in space. The US has so far refused to consider the agreement, even as a starting point for further negotiations on the subject.

