International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/whats-behind-zelenskys-statements-about-kupyansk-1123064772.html
What's Behind Zelensky’s Statements About Kupyansk?
What's Behind Zelensky’s Statements About Kupyansk?
Sputnik International
The Russian forces continue to tighten the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region. 05.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-05T07:51+0000
2025-11-05T07:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dae58c94b4f9e621e783203001c0a4bf.jpg
Zelensky’s words claiming that Ukrainian forces are allegedly conducting a “sweep” of up to “60 Russians” remaining in Kupyansk can indicate only two things, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Defense Ministry stressed that the situation of Ukrainian groups encircled in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) pockets continues to deteriorate, and their only chance of survival is to surrender voluntarily.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/kupyansk-and-krasnoarmeysk-encirclements-make-ukraines-defeat-too-big-to-hide-1123047630.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9ffa10d022b160a2413762f443cb5dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry
volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry

What's Behind Zelensky’s Statements About Kupyansk?

07:51 GMT 05.11.2025 (Updated: 07:52 GMT 05.11.2025)
© AP Photo / Kin CheungUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2025
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
The Russian forces continue to tighten the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region.
Zelensky’s words claiming that Ukrainian forces are allegedly conducting a “sweep” of up to “60 Russians” remaining in Kupyansk can indicate only two things, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
1.
The head of the Ukraine's regime has completely lost touch with reality and, relying on false reports from [Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr] Syrsky, has no understanding of the actual situation on the ground.
2.
Alternatively, he fully understands the hopelessness of the situation and the real position of Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk, and is trying to hide the truth from Ukrainians and the West at the cost of the inglorious deaths of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers trapped in encirclements.
The Defense Ministry stressed that the situation of Ukrainian groups encircled in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) pockets continues to deteriorate, and their only chance of survival is to surrender voluntarily.
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
Analysis
Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk Encirclements Make Ukraine's Defeat 'Too Big to Hide'
1 November, 08:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала