What's Behind Zelensky’s Statements About Kupyansk?

The Russian forces continue to tighten the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region. 05.11.2025, Sputnik International

Zelensky’s words claiming that Ukrainian forces are allegedly conducting a “sweep” of up to “60 Russians” remaining in Kupyansk can indicate only two things, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Defense Ministry stressed that the situation of Ukrainian groups encircled in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) pockets continues to deteriorate, and their only chance of survival is to surrender voluntarily.

