What's Behind Zelensky’s Statements About Kupyansk?
What's Behind Zelensky’s Statements About Kupyansk?
The Russian forces continue to tighten the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region. 05.11.2025, Sputnik International
Zelensky’s words claiming that Ukrainian forces are allegedly conducting a “sweep” of up to “60 Russians” remaining in Kupyansk can indicate only two things, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Defense Ministry stressed that the situation of Ukrainian groups encircled in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) pockets continues to deteriorate, and their only chance of survival is to surrender voluntarily.
07:51 GMT 05.11.2025 (Updated: 07:52 GMT 05.11.2025)
The Russian forces continue to tighten the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region.
Zelensky’s words claiming that Ukrainian forces are allegedly conducting a “sweep” of up to “60 Russians” remaining in Kupyansk can indicate only two things, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
1.
The head of the Ukraine's regime has completely lost touch with reality and, relying on false reports from [Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr] Syrsky, has no understanding of the actual situation on the ground.
2.
Alternatively, he fully understands the hopelessness of the situation and the real position of Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk, and is trying to hide the truth from Ukrainians and the West at the cost of the inglorious deaths of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers trapped in encirclements.
The Defense Ministry stressed that the situation of Ukrainian groups encircled in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) pockets continues to deteriorate, and their only chance of survival is to surrender voluntarily.