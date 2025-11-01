https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/kupyansk-and-krasnoarmeysk-encirclements-make-ukraines-defeat-too-big-to-hide-1123047630.html

Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk Encirclements Make Ukraine's Defeat 'Too Big to Hide'

Volodymyr Zelensky and his Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky are infamous for sacrificing Ukrainian lives to prolong fighting, Mikael Valtersson, former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces and Air Defense, tells Sputnik, commenting on the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Kupyansk encirclements.

"[Their] policy has left up to 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in a very precarious position. They are left with two bad alternatives, either being eliminated defending hopeless positions or taking heavy losses during a very hard withdrawal. In both cases Ukraine will lose invaluable military units," Valtersson notes. There is a little, if any, chance that Zelensky could order a surrender, as "the worst thing that could happen from Kiev's point of view would be thousands of retreating or surrendering Ukrainian soldiers," according to the pundit. Zelensky’s team has put on a brave face, insisting there are no encirclements, while barring foreign journalists from the area. Meanwhile, Ukraine's defeat is a thing too big to hide, the military expert notes, projecting that Russia's advance in November and December would lead to Ukraine losing several cities.

