https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/kupyansk-and-krasnoarmeysk-encirclements-make-ukraines-defeat-too-big-to-hide-1123047630.html
Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk Encirclements Make Ukraine's Defeat 'Too Big to Hide'
Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk Encirclements Make Ukraine's Defeat 'Too Big to Hide'
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky and his Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky are infamous for sacrificing Ukrainian lives to prolong fighting, Mikael Valtersson, former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces and Air Defense, tells Sputnik, commenting on the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Kupyansk encirclements.
2025-11-01T08:14+0000
2025-11-01T08:14+0000
2025-11-01T09:02+0000
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
kiev
russia
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
analysis
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121380556_0:2:3221:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_b7bdc596873730c651af347d85a80998.jpg
"[Their] policy has left up to 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in a very precarious position. They are left with two bad alternatives, either being eliminated defending hopeless positions or taking heavy losses during a very hard withdrawal. In both cases Ukraine will lose invaluable military units," Valtersson notes. There is a little, if any, chance that Zelensky could order a surrender, as "the worst thing that could happen from Kiev's point of view would be thousands of retreating or surrendering Ukrainian soldiers," according to the pundit. Zelensky’s team has put on a brave face, insisting there are no encirclements, while barring foreign journalists from the area. Meanwhile, Ukraine's defeat is a thing too big to hide, the military expert notes, projecting that Russia's advance in November and December would lead to Ukraine losing several cities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/russian-forces-liverate-two-settlements-in-zaporozhye-and-kharkov-regions-1123038250.html
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121380556_73:0:2802:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_794fb6356b9bb4113d05a023ff16a91a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kupyansk and krasnoarmeysk encirclements, ukraine's defeat, volodymyr zelensky, sacrificing ukrainian lives to prolong fighting
kupyansk and krasnoarmeysk encirclements, ukraine's defeat, volodymyr zelensky, sacrificing ukrainian lives to prolong fighting
Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk Encirclements Make Ukraine's Defeat 'Too Big to Hide'
08:14 GMT 01.11.2025 (Updated: 09:02 GMT 01.11.2025)
Volodymyr Zelensky and his Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky are infamous for sacrificing Ukrainian lives to prolong fighting, Mikael Valtersson, former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces and Air Defense, tells Sputnik, commenting on the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Kupyansk encirclements.
"[Their] policy has left up to 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in a very precarious position. They are left with two bad alternatives, either being eliminated defending hopeless positions or taking heavy losses during a very hard withdrawal. In both cases Ukraine will lose invaluable military units," Valtersson notes.
There is a little, if any, chance that Zelensky could order a surrender, as "the worst thing that could happen from Kiev's point of view would be thousands of retreating or surrendering Ukrainian soldiers," according to the pundit.
Zelensky’s team has put on a brave face, insisting there are no encirclements, while barring foreign journalists from the area.
"Such journalists would only expose Kiev's lies about the situation and crush Ukrainian credibility," Valtersson says.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's defeat is a thing too big to hide, the military expert notes, projecting that Russia's advance
in November and December would lead to Ukraine losing several cities.
"Large cities like the Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Konstantynivka urban area, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov might be up for grabs," the pundit suggests. "The worst is yet to come for Ukraine in 2025. We are now witnessing the final fall of Krasnoarmeysk and Kupyansk."