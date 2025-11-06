https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/kupyansk-to-be-fully-liberated-within-a-week--commander-lavrik-1123067526.html

Kupyansk to Be Fully Liberated Within a Week — Commander 'Lavrik'

Kupyansk to Be Fully Liberated Within a Week — Commander 'Lavrik'

The commander of the Russian assault group “Lavrik” reported that units of the Zapad Grouping liberated 25 buildings in Kupyansk over the past 24 hours.

Russian forces are advancing along the right bank of the Oskol River, with approximately 130 buildings remaining to be cleared. In the western part, Lavrik’s fighters advanced along three streets, liberating 16 buildings, while neighbouring units liberated nine more at the feed mill. The enemy continues attempts to break the siege of Kupyansk, the officer said. Drone operators destroyed five pickup trucks with Ukrainian militants on the edge of the city.Earlier, the Defense Ministry commented on Zelensky’s statements about an alleged “sweep” operation in Kupyansk. According to the Ministry, Zelensky’s remarks may indicate that he has lost touch with reality and does not understand the actual situation on the ground, relying on false reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky. Alternatively, the Ministry said, Zelensky may fully understand the hopelessness of the Ukrainian position and is attempting to conceal the truth from Ukrainians and the West, despite the heavy losses suffered by Ukrainian troops trapped in encirclements.

