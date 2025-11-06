International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/putin-lays-out-pillars-of-russian-strength-unity-culture-and-security-1123068030.html
Putin Lays Out Pillars of Russian Strength: Unity, Culture, and Security
Putin Lays Out Pillars of Russian Strength: Unity, Culture, and Security
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin outlined Russia’s priorities in strengthening national unity, preserving cultural identity, and safeguarding the country against external provocations.
2025-11-06T03:25+0000
2025-11-06T03:25+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
russian culture
russian language
russophobia
anti-russian hysteria
anti-russian campaign
anti-russian bias
anti-russian propaganda
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/06/1123068173_0:0:3100:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_6c3233990d0aa49126bde013eb8b3774.jpg
Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations, he emphasized that unity among Russia’s peoples is essential for the nation’s stability and sovereignty.Key points from Putin’s statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/putin-calls-trumps-statement-about-nuclear-tests-serious-issue-1123066478.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/06/1123068173_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45c3a2434c70515621c72d113d2d0a66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
anti-russian sentiment, propaganda, russian unity, russian culture, traditions, traditional values
anti-russian sentiment, propaganda, russian unity, russian culture, traditions, traditional values

Putin Lays Out Pillars of Russian Strength: Unity, Culture, and Security

03:25 GMT 06.11.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations, November 5
President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations, November 5 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
President Vladimir Putin outlined Russia’s priorities in strengthening national unity, preserving cultural identity, and safeguarding the country against external provocations.
Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations, he emphasized that unity among Russia’s peoples is essential for the nation’s stability and sovereignty.
Key points from Putin’s statements:
Shaking the foundations of the state system must not be allowed — any attempts to undermine national stability will be firmly countered.
The updated National Policy Strategy should reflect current challenges and risks facing the country.
Any provocations aimed at inciting interethnic conflicts must be stopped — such actions often originate abroad and are supported by foreign intelligence services.
Russia faces an ongoing information war — new international organizations are being established outside the country to spread anti-Russian narratives.
Culture and the Russian language are the guarantee of Russia’s unity — they embody the state-forming role of the Russian people and must be preserved and protected.
Putin warned that aggressive Russophobia is directed against all the peoples of Russia, as it seeks to erode the nation’s shared identity.
Heroes of the special military operation demonstrate real interethnic unity and brotherhood — proving that all Russians are one people.
Russia continues to show stable and positive trends in interethnic relations, reflecting the strength of its social cohesion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin awards state decorations and the President’s Award at the Kremlin for contributions to strengthening the unity of the Russian nation on National Unity Day, November 4 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2025
Military
Putin Calls Trump's Statement About Nuclear Tests Serious Issue
Yesterday, 14:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала