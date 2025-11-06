Shaking the foundations of the state system must not be allowed — any attempts to undermine national stability will be firmly countered. Shaking the foundations of the state system must not be allowed — any attempts to undermine national stability will be firmly countered.

The updated National Policy Strategy should reflect current challenges and risks facing the country.

Any provocations aimed at inciting interethnic conflicts must be stopped — such actions often originate abroad and are supported by foreign intelligence services.

Russia faces an ongoing information war — new international organizations are being established outside the country to spread anti-Russian narratives.

Culture and the Russian language are the guarantee of Russia's unity — they embody the state-forming role of the Russian people and must be preserved and protected.

Putin warned that aggressive Russophobia is directed against all the peoples of Russia, as it seeks to erode the nation's shared identity.

Heroes of the special military operation demonstrate real interethnic unity and brotherhood — proving that all Russians are one people.