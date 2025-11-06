International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/russia-to-continue-work-on-cooperation-with-china-in-all-key-sectors---prime-minister-1123069754.html
Russia to Continue Work on Cooperation With China in All Key Sectors - Prime Minister
Russia to Continue Work on Cooperation With China in All Key Sectors - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Russia will continue to work on cooperation with China in all key sectors, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. 06.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-06T13:41+0000
2025-11-06T13:41+0000
world
mikhail mishustin
state council
china
russia
jinping
people's republic of china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120857834_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_0260f960ba521f33dc101fcedbe93a69.jpg
Economic relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level, the prime minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/russia-china-relations-key-stabilizing-factor-during-world-order-transformation---finance-minister-1123059421.html
china
russia
jinping
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120857834_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4244ca436e6368b9aa2bee7d4154cafa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mikhail mishustin, state council, china, russia, jinping, people's republic of china
mikhail mishustin, state council, china, russia, jinping, people's republic of china

Russia to Continue Work on Cooperation With China in All Key Sectors - Prime Minister

13:41 GMT 06.11.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian and Chinese flags. File photo
Russian and Chinese flags. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia will continue to work on cooperation with China in all key sectors, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.
Economic relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level, the prime minister added.
"The recent talks with the leadership of the People's Republic of China, with President Xi Jinping, and with Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, confirmed the commitment to further strengthening our comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China," Mishustin said.
The national flags of Russia and China - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2025
World
Russia-China Relations Key Stabilizing Factor During World Order Transformation - Finance Minister
4 November, 08:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала