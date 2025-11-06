https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/russia-to-continue-work-on-cooperation-with-china-in-all-key-sectors---prime-minister-1123069754.html

Russia to Continue Work on Cooperation With China in All Key Sectors - Prime Minister

Russia will continue to work on cooperation with China in all key sectors, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. 06.11.2025, Sputnik International

Economic relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level, the prime minister added.

