https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/russia-to-continue-work-on-cooperation-with-china-in-all-key-sectors---prime-minister-1123069754.html
Russia to Continue Work on Cooperation With China in All Key Sectors - Prime Minister
Russia to Continue Work on Cooperation With China in All Key Sectors - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Russia will continue to work on cooperation with China in all key sectors, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. 06.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-06T13:41+0000
2025-11-06T13:41+0000
2025-11-06T13:41+0000
world
mikhail mishustin
state council
china
russia
jinping
people's republic of china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120857834_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_0260f960ba521f33dc101fcedbe93a69.jpg
Economic relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level, the prime minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/russia-china-relations-key-stabilizing-factor-during-world-order-transformation---finance-minister-1123059421.html
china
russia
jinping
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120857834_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4244ca436e6368b9aa2bee7d4154cafa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mikhail mishustin, state council, china, russia, jinping, people's republic of china
mikhail mishustin, state council, china, russia, jinping, people's republic of china
Russia to Continue Work on Cooperation With China in All Key Sectors - Prime Minister
Russia will continue to work on cooperation with China in all key sectors, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.
Economic relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level, the prime minister added.
"The recent talks with the leadership of the People's Republic of China, with President Xi Jinping, and with Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, confirmed the commitment to further strengthening our comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China," Mishustin said.