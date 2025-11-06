https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/trumps-former-advisor-calls-for-probe-into-billions-of-dollars-sent-to-ukraine-1123067895.html
Trump's Former Advisor Calls for Probe Into Billions of Dollars Sent to Ukraine
Former US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn told RIA Novosti in an interview that he urges accountability in how US taxpayer funds have been spent in Ukraine.
"From a very tactical perspective, the United States of America has been flooding Ukraine with billions of dollars of US taxpayer money. And frankly, I don't see the accounting for it. I'd like to see where did the money go? I said it in here [during a conference on independent media organized by Flynn in Washington], because ... we have a legal action, a civil action for almost $48 billion of taxpayer money - US money that we're trying to figure out 'where did it go?'" Flynn said. On October 30, the Gold Institute for International Strategy think tank chaired by Flynn hosted a conference in Washington titled "The Role of Independent Media in International Affairs." During the event, Flynn disclosed that his team of whistleblowers is actively investigating around eight cases, including one involving the $47.2 billion that he believes "never made it to Ukraine."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Lenka White - Former US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn told RIA Novosti in an interview that he urges accountability in how US taxpayer funds have been spent in Ukraine.
"From a very tactical perspective, the United States of America has been flooding Ukraine with billions of dollars of US taxpayer money. And frankly, I don't see the accounting for it. I'd like to see where did the money go? I said it in here [during a conference on independent media organized by Flynn in Washington], because ... we have a legal action, a civil action for almost $48 billion of taxpayer money - US money
that we're trying to figure out 'where did it go?'" Flynn said.
On October 30, the Gold Institute for International Strategy think tank chaired by Flynn hosted a conference in Washington titled "The Role of Independent Media in International Affairs." During the event, Flynn disclosed that his team of whistleblowers is actively investigating around eight cases, including one involving the $47.2 billion that he believes "never made it to Ukraine."