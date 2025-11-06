https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/ukraine-loses-over-480-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-1123069295.html
Ukraine Loses Over 480 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 480 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, with over 220 soldiers in the area of Dimitrov and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the course of 24 hours, more than 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, a pickup truck, and a Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carrier were destroyed near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic. In total, enemy losses in the Tsentr Battlegroup's area of responsibility amounted to over 480 servicepeople, an armored fighting vehicle, and eight vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Vostok Battlegroup also eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 215 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup. Likewise, Russian air defense forces shot down two guided bombs and 261 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the ministry said. The Russian Armed Forces similarly damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 480 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, with over 220 losses coming in the area of Dimitrov and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the course of 24 hours, more than 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, a pickup truck, and a Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carrier were destroyed near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic. In total, enemy losses in the Tsentr Battlegroup's area of responsibility amounted to over 480 servicepeople, an armored fighting vehicle, and eight vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok Battlegroup also eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 215 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup.
Likewise, Russian air defense forces shot down two guided bombs and 261 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the ministry said.
The Russian Armed Forces similarly damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.