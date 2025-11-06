https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/ukraine-loses-over-480-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-1123069295.html

Ukraine Loses Over 480 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup

Ukraine Loses Over 480 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup

Sputnik International

Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 480 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, with over 220 soldiers in the area of Dimitrov and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2025-11-06T10:20+0000

2025-11-06T10:20+0000

2025-11-06T10:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1e/1122890670_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5a4a76545bead1aa31a0cbeef468748a.jpg

"Over the course of 24 hours, more than 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, a pickup truck, and a Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carrier were destroyed near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic. In total, enemy losses in the Tsentr Battlegroup's area of ​​responsibility amounted to over 480 servicepeople, an armored fighting vehicle, and eight vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Vostok Battlegroup also eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 215 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup. Likewise, Russian air defense forces shot down two guided bombs and 261 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the ministry said. The Russian Armed Forces similarly damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/kupyansk-and-krasnoarmeysk-encirclements-make-ukraines-defeat-too-big-to-hide-1123047630.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, special military operation, krasnoarmeysk, dimitrov