China Slams Philippines, Outside Powers for Fueling Tensions in South China Sea

China will not tolerate provocations staged by the Philippines in collusion with powers from outside the region in the South China Sea, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Friday.

Beijing objects to the Philippines rallying countries outside the region to conduct joint patrols and military exercises in the South China Sea. China's resolve to safeguard its territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests remains unshakable, the spokesperson said. On November 2, the Philippines and Canada signed a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA). The Philippine Department of National Defense said the pact would create a framework for expanded cooperation between armed forces and support more effective joint exercises and capacity-building activities. The Philippines has signed SOVFA agreements with the United States, Australia and Japan, and is negotiating similar deals with France and several other countries. The Philippines is prohibited by the constitution to host permanent foreign military bases. SOVFA agreements allow foreign troops to be temporarily stationed in its territory during joint activities. The SOVFA between the Philippines and the United States has allowed US forces to conduct joint exercises and temporarily deploy personnel in the Philippines.

