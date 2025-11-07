https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/china-slams-philippines-outside-powers-for-fueling-tensions-in-south-china-sea-1123072963.html
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will not tolerate provocations staged by the Philippines in collusion with powers from outside the region in the South China Sea, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Friday.
"We hold that defense and security cooperation between relevant countries should neither target or harm the interests of any third party, nor undermine regional peace and stability. The root cause for tensions in the South China Sea is that the Philippine side frequently draws in outside forces to conduct infringement and provocation," Jiang said.
Beijing objects to the Philippines rallying countries outside the region to conduct joint patrols and military exercises in the South China Sea. China's resolve to safeguard its territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests remains unshakable, the spokesperson said.
"We urge the Philippine side to stop undermining joint efforts by regional countries in pursuing peace and development, and cease its infringement, provocation and propaganda. Otherwise, the higher it jumps, the harder it will fall," the spokesman warned.
On November 2, the Philippines and Canada signed a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA). The Philippine Department of National Defense said the pact would create a framework for expanded cooperation between armed forces and support more effective joint exercises and capacity-building activities.
The Philippines has signed SOVFA agreements with the United States, Australia and Japan, and is negotiating similar deals with France and several other countries.
The Philippines is prohibited by the constitution to host permanent foreign military bases. SOVFA agreements allow foreign troops to be temporarily stationed in its territory during joint activities. The SOVFA between the Philippines and the United States has allowed US forces to conduct joint exercises and temporarily deploy personnel in the Philippines.