Federal Shutdown Hitting US Economy Harder Than Expected – White House

The impact of the ongoing federal shutdown on the US economy is far worse than expected because it is lasting much longer than anticipated, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Friday.

"The impact on the economy is far worse than we expected, because it's gone on for so long," Hassett told Fox Business. "I think we were thinking that we could have at least 3% [GDP] growth in the fourth quarter. I think now we're expecting something like half that because of the harm [caused] by the Democrats' policy."On October 1, the US Congress failed to approve the country's federal budget, forcing the government to partially shut down. Such shutdowns in the US mean that some government agencies directly funded by Congress must halt operations until a new budget is approved.The US government shutdown has entered its 38th day. It has already become the longest in history, surpassing the previous record of 35 days set during Trump's first administration.

