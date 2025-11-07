https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/russia-us-need-to-resolve-one-or-two-issues-to-hold-summit-in-budapest---orban-1123070977.html

Russia, US Need to Resolve ‘One or Two’ Issues to Hold Summit in Budapest - Orban

The Russia-US summit in Budapest could take place within a few days after Moscow and Washington resolve "one or two" issues, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"There are one or two unresolved issues in the US-Russian negotiations. If they are resolved, a peace summit in Budapest could take place within a few days, and after that, depending on the agreement of the parties, a ceasefire and peace could follow [in the Ukraine conflict]," Orban told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper on Thursday. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had their eighth phone call. Following a two-and-a-half-hour conversation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin preparations for a new meeting of the leaders of the two countries, which could take place in Budapest. According to Ushakov, the Hungarian capital was proposed by the US leader as a venue for negotiations, and the Russian president supported the idea. Later, Trump announced that he had canceled a planned meeting with Putin in Budapest. The Russian President, in turn, said that it was more likely about postponing the meeting. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that Trump was the first to express the idea that there is no point in holding a summit in Hungary yet, Putin agrees with him.

