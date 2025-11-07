https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/russian-commander-vows-to-liberate-eastern-kupyansk-in-5-days-1123070182.html
Russian Commander Vows to Liberate Eastern Kupyansk in 5 Days
Russian Commander Vows to Liberate Eastern Kupyansk in 5 Days
Sputnik International
The commander of an assault detachment from the Zapad Battlegroup, call sign “Lovets” (“Trapper”), says that his unit continues to advance in the eastern part of Kupyansk and is pressing Ukrainian troops.
2025-11-07T00:43+0000
2025-11-07T00:43+0000
2025-11-07T03:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
ukraine crisis
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
russian forces
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/07/1123070026_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_78fdec509051daaeed0e423839a345bb.png
“In my sector in the eastern part of the city, fewer than 50 buildings remain to be secured,” he reports.According to him, over the past day, his fighters have eliminated two groups of Ukrainian militants totaling eight, taken control of seven buildings, and completed clearing operations at the feed mill complex. "Lovets" added that within the next five days, the unit will complete the mission of liberating the eastern part of Kupyansk. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Volodymyr Zelensky’s claims about an alleged “sweep” operation in Kupyansk indicate that “he has lost touch with reality and does not understand the actual situation on the ground — or, realizing the hopelessness of the Ukrainian position, is trying to conceal the truth from Ukrainians and the West.” The ministry noted that the situation of Ukrainian militants encircled in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) areas continues to deteriorate, and their only chance of survival is to surrender voluntarily.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/kupyansk-to-be-fully-liberated-within-a-week--commander-lavrik-1123067526.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/07/1123070026_272:0:1712:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0569f15bec5b1396a5e0011f52d653aa.png
Kupyansk’s eastern part to be liberated within five days - Commander 'Lovets'
Sputnik International
The commander of an assault detachment from the Zapad Battlegroup, call sign “Lovets” (“Trapper”), says that his unit continues to advance in the eastern part of Kupyansk and is pressing Ukrainian troops.
2025-11-07T00:43+0000
true
PT0M37S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian forces, russian advance, city siege, ukraine war, ukraine conflict, ukrainian losses
ukrainian forces, russian advance, city siege, ukraine war, ukraine conflict, ukrainian losses
Russian Commander Vows to Liberate Eastern Kupyansk in 5 Days
00:43 GMT 07.11.2025 (Updated: 03:43 GMT 07.11.2025)
The commander of an assault detachment from the Zapad Battlegroup, call sign “Lovets” (“Trapper”), says that his unit continues to advance in the eastern part of Kupyansk and is pressing Ukrainian troops.
“In my sector in the eastern part of the city, fewer than 50 buildings remain to be secured,” he reports.
According to him, over the past day, his fighters have eliminated two groups of Ukrainian militants totaling eight, taken control of seven buildings, and completed clearing operations at the feed mill complex.
"Lovets" added that within the next five days, the unit will complete the mission of liberating the eastern part of Kupyansk.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Volodymyr Zelensky’s claims about an alleged “sweep” operation in Kupyansk indicate that “he has lost touch with reality and does not understand the actual situation on the ground — or, realizing the hopelessness of the Ukrainian position, is trying to conceal the truth from Ukrainians and the West.”
The ministry noted that the situation of Ukrainian militants encircled in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) areas continues to deteriorate, and their only chance of survival is to surrender voluntarily.