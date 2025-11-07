https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/russian-forces-launch-iskander-m-strike-on-ukraine-drone-regiment-1123072857.html

Russian Forces Launch Iskander-M Strike on Ukraine Drone Regiment

The Russian armed forces launched an Iskander-M strike on an area where personnel, weapons, and military equipment of a Ukrainian drone regiment were concentrated in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry published footage of the strike. The description said that the Ukrainian armed forces were positioned near the village of Varvarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

