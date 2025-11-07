International
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Launch Iskander-M Strike on Ukraine Drone Regiment
Russian Forces Launch Iskander-M Strike on Ukraine Drone Regiment
The Russian armed forces launched an Iskander-M strike on an area where personnel, weapons, and military equipment of a Ukrainian drone regiment were concentrated in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry published footage of the strike. The description said that the Ukrainian armed forces were positioned near the village of Varvarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Russian Forces Launch Iskander-M Strike on Ukraine Drone Regiment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces launched an Iskander-M strike on an area where personnel, weapons, and military equipment of a Ukrainian drone regiment were concentrated in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry published footage of the strike. The description said that the Ukrainian armed forces were positioned near the village of Varvarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
"After further reconnaissance of the target, the operators of the Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle decided to launch a strike using the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system," the ministry said in a statement.
