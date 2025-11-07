https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/russian-us-summit-will-be-in-demand-by-both-sides-at-some-point---kremlin-1123073323.html
Russian-US Summit Will Be in Demand by Both Sides at Some Point - Kremlin
Russian-US Summit Will Be in Demand by Both Sides at Some Point - Kremlin
Sputnik International
A Russia-US summit will certainly be welcomed by both countries at some point, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2025-11-07T12:20+0000
2025-11-07T12:20+0000
2025-11-07T12:20+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
kremlin
washington
moscow
vladimir putin
donald trump
ukraine
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122627793_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e94e42157cbbc88929b13d7a43018f4.jpg
"We believe that at some point, a summit will certainly be welcomed by both sides," Peskov told reporters. The summit must be preceded by meticulous work, and Washington agrees with Moscow on this, the official said, urging against predicting its timing.Pause in Negotiation Process Caused by UkraineThe pause in the negotiation process caused by Ukraine is slowing down the settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."The main thing currently holding back the settlement process is the pause that has arisen due to the Ukrainian side's reluctance to pursue a political and diplomatic settlement and the Europeans' provocation of the Kiev regime to continue further military action, which is only worsening the Ukrainian side's situation with each passing day," he told reporters.There is no point in talking about mutual trust between Russia and Ukraine, the spokesman also said, adding that the lack of such trust is evident.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/russia-us-need-to-resolve-one-or-two-issues-to-hold-summit-in-budapest---orban-1123070977.html
russia
washington
moscow
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122627793_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0eb27ad714a6ecdda4de73a5046bf65c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, united states, russia us summit, kremlin, dmitry peskov, diplomacy, international relations, washington, moscow, bilateral talks, peace negotiations, diplomatic dialogue, us russia relations, summit preparation, geopolitics, foreign policy
russia, united states, russia us summit, kremlin, dmitry peskov, diplomacy, international relations, washington, moscow, bilateral talks, peace negotiations, diplomatic dialogue, us russia relations, summit preparation, geopolitics, foreign policy
Russian-US Summit Will Be in Demand by Both Sides at Some Point - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russia-US summit will certainly be welcomed by both countries at some point, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"We believe that at some point, a summit will certainly be welcomed by both sides," Peskov told reporters.
The summit must be preceded by meticulous work, and Washington agrees with Moscow on this, the official said, urging against predicting its timing.
Pause in Negotiation Process Caused by Ukraine
The pause in the negotiation process caused by Ukraine is slowing down the settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The main thing currently holding back the settlement process is the pause that has arisen due to the Ukrainian side's reluctance to pursue a political and diplomatic settlement and the Europeans' provocation of the Kiev regime to continue further military action, which is only worsening the Ukrainian side's situation with each passing day," he told reporters.
There is no point in talking about mutual trust between Russia and Ukraine, the spokesman also said, adding that the lack of such trust is evident.