https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/russian-us-summit-will-be-in-demand-by-both-sides-at-some-point---kremlin-1123073323.html

Russian-US Summit Will Be in Demand by Both Sides at Some Point - Kremlin

Russian-US Summit Will Be in Demand by Both Sides at Some Point - Kremlin

Sputnik International

A Russia-US summit will certainly be welcomed by both countries at some point, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2025-11-07T12:20+0000

2025-11-07T12:20+0000

2025-11-07T12:20+0000

world

dmitry peskov

russia

kremlin

washington

moscow

vladimir putin

donald trump

ukraine

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122627793_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e94e42157cbbc88929b13d7a43018f4.jpg

"We believe that at some point, a summit will certainly be welcomed by both sides," Peskov told reporters. The summit must be preceded by meticulous work, and Washington agrees with Moscow on this, the official said, urging against predicting its timing.Pause in Negotiation Process Caused by UkraineThe pause in the negotiation process caused by Ukraine is slowing down the settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."The main thing currently holding back the settlement process is the pause that has arisen due to the Ukrainian side's reluctance to pursue a political and diplomatic settlement and the Europeans' provocation of the Kiev regime to continue further military action, which is only worsening the Ukrainian side's situation with each passing day," he told reporters.There is no point in talking about mutual trust between Russia and Ukraine, the spokesman also said, adding that the lack of such trust is evident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/russia-us-need-to-resolve-one-or-two-issues-to-hold-summit-in-budapest---orban-1123070977.html

russia

washington

moscow

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, united states, russia us summit, kremlin, dmitry peskov, diplomacy, international relations, washington, moscow, bilateral talks, peace negotiations, diplomatic dialogue, us russia relations, summit preparation, geopolitics, foreign policy