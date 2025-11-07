https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/russias-baltic-fleet-says-destroyed-wwii-munitions-in-gulf-of-finland-1123073095.html
Russia's Baltic Fleet Says Destroyed WWII Munitions in Gulf of Finland


MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The forces of Russia's Baltic Fleet destroyed six World War II-era munitions in the Gulf of Finland, the press service of the Baltic Fleet said on Friday.
"Divers ... of the Baltic Fleet neutralized munitions of the Great Patriotic War discovered at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland. The explosive devices were discovered by local residents in shallow water near the coastline. A total of six different caliber ammunition were found," the press service said in a statement.
The specialists of the Baltic Fleet made a decision to destroy the discovered munitions on the spot. The forces of the Baltic Fleet cordoned off the area and used explosive devices to destroy them, the statement read.
Munitions of the Great Patriotic War found in the waters of the Gulf of Finland pose a threat to navigation and civilians, so they are either lifted from the bottom for further disposal at special landfills or neutralized on the spot with explosive devices, the press service added.