https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/trump-calls-for-denuclearization-says-hes-discussed-goal-with-putin-and-xi-1123070338.html
Trump Calls for Denuclearization, Says He's Discussed Goal with Putin and Xi
Trump Calls for Denuclearization, Says He's Discussed Goal with Putin and Xi
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he believes that denuclearization would be a "great thing" and that he has been discussing it with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
2025-11-07T03:49+0000
2025-11-07T03:49+0000
2025-11-07T03:49+0000
world
donald trump
vladimir putin
us nuclear weapons
strategic nuclear weapons
tactical nuclear weapons
nuclear weapons
nuclear tests
denuclearization
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/07/1123070410_0:67:3072:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_2be40cd0add83923a9b7c4018bfc06f1.jpg
"I think that denuclearization would be a great thing. We could blow up the world 150 times. There is no need for this. I have spoken to President Putin about it. I have spoken to President Xi about it, and everybody would like to spend all of that money on other things, things that can benefit people now," Trump told reporters in the White House.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/putin-calls-trumps-statement-about-nuclear-tests-serious-issue-1123066478.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/07/1123070410_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f764f263554200a5a9aac76baff179b1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
denuclearization, nuclear testing, nuclear tests, nukes, nuclear bombs, new nuks, trump's nukes
denuclearization, nuclear testing, nuclear tests, nukes, nuclear bombs, new nuks, trump's nukes
Trump Calls for Denuclearization, Says He's Discussed Goal with Putin and Xi
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he believes that denuclearization would be a "great thing" and that he has been discussing it with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"I think that denuclearization would be a great thing. We could blow up the world 150 times. There is no need for this. I have spoken to President Putin about it. I have spoken to President Xi about it, and everybody would like to spend all of that money on other things, things that can benefit people now," Trump told reporters in the White House.