Trump Calls for Denuclearization, Says He's Discussed Goal with Putin and Xi
Trump Calls for Denuclearization, Says He's Discussed Goal with Putin and Xi
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he believes that denuclearization would be a "great thing" and that he has been discussing it with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"I think that denuclearization would be a great thing. We could blow up the world 150 times. There is no need for this. I have spoken to President Putin about it. I have spoken to President Xi about it, and everybody would like to spend all of that money on other things, things that can benefit people now," Trump told reporters in the White House.
Trump Calls for Denuclearization, Says He's Discussed Goal with Putin and Xi

03:49 GMT 07.11.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he believes that denuclearization would be a "great thing" and that he has been discussing it with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"I think that denuclearization would be a great thing. We could blow up the world 150 times. There is no need for this. I have spoken to President Putin about it. I have spoken to President Xi about it, and everybody would like to spend all of that money on other things, things that can benefit people now," Trump told reporters in the White House.
