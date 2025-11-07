International
US Must Cut Its Arsenal Before Demanding Nuclear Talks – Chinese Foreign Ministry
US Must Cut Its Arsenal Before Demanding Nuclear Talks – Chinese Foreign Ministry
China's nuclear arsenal is incomparable with that of Russia and the United States, demanding Beijing join negotiations on this issue now is unfair, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he believes that denuclearization would be a "great thing" and that he has been discussing it with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "China's nuclear arsenal is incomparable to the level of nuclear forces of the United States and Russia. Demanding China to join nuclear arms control negotiations at this stage is unfair, unreasonable, and unfeasible," Mao told reporters.She highlighed that the United States must significantly reduce its nuclear arsenal and create conditions for achieving complete nuclear disarmament"The United States, as the world's largest nuclear weapons country, must faithfully fulfill its special and priority nuclear disarmament obligations and further significantly and substantially reduce its nuclear arsenal to create conditions for achieving comprehensive and complete nuclear disarmament," Mao told reporters.
china, chinese foreign ministry, mao ning, nuclear talks, nuclear disarmament, us nuclear arsenal, russia, xi jinping, vladimir putin, donald trump, nuclear weapons, arms control, denuclearization
09:23 GMT 07.11.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's nuclear arsenal is incomparable with that of Russia and the United States, demanding Beijing join negotiations on this issue now is unfair, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he believes that denuclearization would be a "great thing" and that he has been discussing it with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"China's nuclear arsenal is incomparable to the level of nuclear forces of the United States and Russia. Demanding China to join nuclear arms control negotiations at this stage is unfair, unreasonable, and unfeasible," Mao told reporters.
She highlighed that the United States must significantly reduce its nuclear arsenal and create conditions for achieving complete nuclear disarmament
"The United States, as the world's largest nuclear weapons country, must faithfully fulfill its special and priority nuclear disarmament obligations and further significantly and substantially reduce its nuclear arsenal to create conditions for achieving comprehensive and complete nuclear disarmament," Mao told reporters.
