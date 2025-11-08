https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/nato-intends-to-place-greater-emphasis-on-its-nuclear-capabilities---secretary-general-1123077699.html

NATO Intends to Place Greater Emphasis on Its Nuclear Capabilities - Secretary General

NATO intends to place greater emphasis on its nuclear capabilities in the future in order to deter adversaries more effectively, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.

"It is important that we communicate more with our societies about nuclear deterrence to ensure they understand how it contributes to our collective security," Rutte said. Russia allegedly uses "dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric," Rutte also said, adding that in this regard, the West "should know that there is no reason to panic, because NATO has a powerful nuclear deterrent that serves to preserve peace." Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is not brandishing its nuclear weapons, but is pursuing a policy of nuclear deterrence. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has said that the West's destructive actions have undermined the foundations for constructive dialogue between nuclear-armed countries. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that a number of persistent challenges have accumulated in the strategic sphere, primarily related to destabilizing doctrinal approaches and military-technical programs of Western countries.

