https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/nato-intends-to-place-greater-emphasis-on-its-nuclear-capabilities---secretary-general-1123077699.html
NATO Intends to Place Greater Emphasis on Its Nuclear Capabilities - Secretary General
NATO Intends to Place Greater Emphasis on Its Nuclear Capabilities - Secretary General
Sputnik International
NATO intends to place greater emphasis on its nuclear capabilities in the future in order to deter adversaries more effectively, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.
2025-11-08T14:13+0000
2025-11-08T14:13+0000
2025-11-08T14:13+0000
military
mark rutte
andrei belousov
russia
nato
nuclear
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0a/1122221974_0:125:3072:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_fdb6890155a3f1d10c1fac1152d8c8f0.jpg
"It is important that we communicate more with our societies about nuclear deterrence to ensure they understand how it contributes to our collective security," Rutte said. Russia allegedly uses "dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric," Rutte also said, adding that in this regard, the West "should know that there is no reason to panic, because NATO has a powerful nuclear deterrent that serves to preserve peace." Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is not brandishing its nuclear weapons, but is pursuing a policy of nuclear deterrence. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has said that the West's destructive actions have undermined the foundations for constructive dialogue between nuclear-armed countries. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that a number of persistent challenges have accumulated in the strategic sphere, primarily related to destabilizing doctrinal approaches and military-technical programs of Western countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/russias-move-to-update-its-nuclear-doctrine-provoked-by-natos-increasingly-brazen-aggression-1120014661.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0a/1122221974_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_823af7c05ff6dd53d217f8d23005587b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato, mark rutte, nuclear deterrence, nuclear weapons, nato strategy, russia, vladimir putin, andrei belousov, russian foreign ministry, nuclear policy, nuclear rhetoric, collective security, nato nuclear capabilities, west-russia relations, strategic stability, arms control, global security, welt am sonntag, nato secretary general, nuclear dialogue, military-technical programs
nato, mark rutte, nuclear deterrence, nuclear weapons, nato strategy, russia, vladimir putin, andrei belousov, russian foreign ministry, nuclear policy, nuclear rhetoric, collective security, nato nuclear capabilities, west-russia relations, strategic stability, arms control, global security, welt am sonntag, nato secretary general, nuclear dialogue, military-technical programs
NATO Intends to Place Greater Emphasis on Its Nuclear Capabilities - Secretary General
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO intends to place greater emphasis on its nuclear capabilities in the future in order to deter adversaries more effectively, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.
"It is important that we communicate more with our societies about nuclear deterrence to ensure they understand how it contributes to our collective security," Rutte said.
Russia allegedly uses "dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric," Rutte also said, adding that in this regard, the West "should know that there is no reason to panic, because NATO has a powerful nuclear deterrent that serves to preserve peace."
4 September 2024, 15:21 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is not brandishing its nuclear weapons, but is pursuing a policy of nuclear deterrence. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has said that the West's destructive actions have undermined the foundations for constructive dialogue between nuclear-armed countries.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that a number of persistent challenges have accumulated in the strategic sphere, primarily related to destabilizing doctrinal approaches and military-technical programs of Western countries.