https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/russian-forces-complete-liberation-of-volchye-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123077169.html
Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Volchye in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Volchye in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Vostok Battlegroup has completed the liberation of the village of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2025-11-08T12:15+0000
2025-11-08T12:15+0000
2025-11-08T12:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dnepropetrovsk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076725_0:179:3006:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_826321e8fcb1ba6e191e2e106bcf1472.jpg
"Units of the Vostok force group advanced deep into enemy defenses and completed the liberation of the village of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said. Russian soldiers raised Russian flags in the liberated village, the ministry also said. Russian troops advanced more than three kilometers (1.8 miles) into Ukrainian armed forces defenses during the liberation of the settlement, the ministry added. "As a result of the coordinated work of UAV operators and artillery crews, the assault troops carried out a rapid advance, penetrating more than three kilometers into the Ukrainian armed forces' defenses and liberating the settlement from the enemy's presence," the statement also read. Control over Volchye was established by assault units of the 36th Guards Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Vostok group of forces, which breached Ukraine's defensive line north of the recently liberated settlement of Alekseevka, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russian-forces-liberate-novoaleksandrovka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123043919.html
russia
dnepropetrovsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076725_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a47653a987a418210d56bbbb76f2cdc6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, russian defense ministry, vostok group, volchye, vovche, dnipropetrovsk region, alekseevka, oleksiivka, russian army, ukrainian forces, frontline, special military operation, liberation, assault units, 36th guards brigade, 29th combined arms army, military advance, russian flag, breakthrough, ukraine conflict
russia, russian defense ministry, vostok group, volchye, vovche, dnipropetrovsk region, alekseevka, oleksiivka, russian army, ukrainian forces, frontline, special military operation, liberation, assault units, 36th guards brigade, 29th combined arms army, military advance, russian flag, breakthrough, ukraine conflict
Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Volchye in Dnepropetrovsk Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok Battlegroup has completed the liberation of the village of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Vostok force group advanced deep into enemy defenses and completed the liberation of the village of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.
Russian soldiers raised Russian flags in the liberated village, the ministry also said.
"We have liberated the settlement from the enemy's presence, raising the flags of Russia on its territory," the statement read.
Russian troops advanced more than three kilometers (1.8 miles) into Ukrainian armed forces defenses during the liberation of the settlement, the ministry added.
"As a result of the coordinated work of UAV operators and artillery crews, the assault troops carried out a rapid advance, penetrating more than three kilometers into the Ukrainian armed forces' defenses and liberating the settlement from the enemy's presence," the statement also read.
Control over Volchye was established by assault units of the 36th Guards Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Vostok group of forces, which breached Ukraine's defensive line north of the recently liberated settlement of Alekseevka, the ministry said.