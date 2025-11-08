https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/russian-forces-complete-liberation-of-volchye-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123077169.html

Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Volchye in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Volchye in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Sputnik International

Russia's Vostok Battlegroup has completed the liberation of the village of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2025-11-08T12:15+0000

2025-11-08T12:15+0000

2025-11-08T12:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

dnepropetrovsk

ukraine

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076725_0:179:3006:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_826321e8fcb1ba6e191e2e106bcf1472.jpg

"Units of the Vostok force group advanced deep into enemy defenses and completed the liberation of the village of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said. Russian soldiers raised Russian flags in the liberated village, the ministry also said. Russian troops advanced more than three kilometers (1.8 miles) into Ukrainian armed forces defenses during the liberation of the settlement, the ministry added. "As a result of the coordinated work of UAV operators and artillery crews, the assault troops carried out a rapid advance, penetrating more than three kilometers into the Ukrainian armed forces' defenses and liberating the settlement from the enemy's presence," the statement also read. Control over Volchye was established by assault units of the 36th Guards Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Vostok group of forces, which breached Ukraine's defensive line north of the recently liberated settlement of Alekseevka, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russian-forces-liberate-novoaleksandrovka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123043919.html

russia

dnepropetrovsk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian defense ministry, vostok group, volchye, vovche, dnipropetrovsk region, alekseevka, oleksiivka, russian army, ukrainian forces, frontline, special military operation, liberation, assault units, 36th guards brigade, 29th combined arms army, military advance, russian flag, breakthrough, ukraine conflict