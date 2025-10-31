International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russian-forces-liberate-novoaleksandrovka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123043919.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novoaleksandrovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Novoaleksandrovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovskregion, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2025-10-31T12:03+0000
2025-10-31T12:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dnepropetrovsk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122506138_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d353a23c5da40f920b7bf15a788ead1e.jpg
"The settlements of Novonikolayevka, Krasnogorskoye, Privolnoye, Zapoozhye region, Egorovka, Vishnevoye and Novoaleksandrovka, Dnepropetrovsk region, have been taken control of," the ministry said in a statement.During the liberation of Novoaleksandrovka, Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of more than 12 square kilometers (4 square miles) of land and mopped up about 100 buildings, the ministry said.The Russian Defense Ministry published a video showing Russian troops unfurling a flag in the liberated Novoaleksandrovka settlement. Ukrainian forces lost up to 1,950 troops during battles with Russia's Vostok group over the past week, it said.Meanwhile, units of Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup repelled four attempts to unblock encircled Ukrainian armed forces units and 23 attempts to break through the encirclement over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces thwarted an attempt to unblock the encircled group of Ukrainian troops from the village of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and seven attempts by Ukrainian armed forces to break through the encirclement in the northern and northwestern directions, the ministry said.Russia's Zapad group of forces has thwarted six enemy attempts to unblock the surrounded units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region in the past week, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/russian-forces-liverate-two-settlements-in-zaporozhye-and-kharkov-regions-1123038250.html
russia
dnepropetrovsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122506138_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_542a77aa49b8c58f58b4c53fafca5478.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian armed forces, novooleksandrovka, dnipropetrovsk region, novonikolayevka, krasnogorskoye, privolnoye, zaporizhzhya region, egorovka, vishnevoye, russian defense ministry, ukraine conflict, frontline, territorial control, military operation
russia, russian armed forces, novooleksandrovka, dnipropetrovsk region, novonikolayevka, krasnogorskoye, privolnoye, zaporizhzhya region, egorovka, vishnevoye, russian defense ministry, ukraine conflict, frontline, territorial control, military operation

Russian Forces Liberate Novoaleksandrovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region

12:03 GMT 31.10.2025 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 31.10.2025)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankCombat training of the servicemen of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea who participated in the liberation of the territory of the Kursk region.
Combat training of the servicemen of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea who participated in the liberation of the territory of the Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovskregion, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The settlements of Novonikolayevka, Krasnogorskoye, Privolnoye, Zapoozhye region, Egorovka, Vishnevoye and Novoaleksandrovka, Dnepropetrovsk region, have been taken control of," the ministry said in a statement.
During the liberation of Novoaleksandrovka, Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of more than 12 square kilometers (4 square miles) of land and mopped up about 100 buildings, the ministry said.
The Russian Defense Ministry published a video showing Russian troops unfurling a flag in the liberated Novoaleksandrovka settlement. Ukrainian forces lost up to 1,950 troops during battles with Russia's Vostok group over the past week, it said.
Russian servicemen of the Central Military District fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Zaporozhye and Kharkov Regions
Yesterday, 11:17 GMT
Meanwhile, units of Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup repelled four attempts to unblock encircled Ukrainian armed forces units and 23 attempts to break through the encirclement over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces thwarted an attempt to unblock the encircled group of Ukrainian troops from the village of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and seven attempts by Ukrainian armed forces to break through the encirclement in the northern and northwestern directions, the ministry said.
"In the past week, the enemy made four attempts to unblock the encircled group in the town of Krasnoarmeysk [Pokrovsk] in the DPR and tried to break through the encirclement 23 times," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has thwarted six enemy attempts to unblock the surrounded units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region in the past week, the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала