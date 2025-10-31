https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russian-forces-liberate-novoaleksandrovka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123043919.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novoaleksandrovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovskregion, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The settlements of Novonikolayevka, Krasnogorskoye, Privolnoye, Zapoozhye region, Egorovka, Vishnevoye and Novoaleksandrovka, Dnepropetrovsk region, have been taken control of," the ministry said in a statement.During the liberation of Novoaleksandrovka, Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of more than 12 square kilometers (4 square miles) of land and mopped up about 100 buildings, the ministry said.The Russian Defense Ministry published a video showing Russian troops unfurling a flag in the liberated Novoaleksandrovka settlement. Ukrainian forces lost up to 1,950 troops during battles with Russia's Vostok group over the past week, it said.Meanwhile, units of Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup repelled four attempts to unblock encircled Ukrainian armed forces units and 23 attempts to break through the encirclement over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces thwarted an attempt to unblock the encircled group of Ukrainian troops from the village of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and seven attempts by Ukrainian armed forces to break through the encirclement in the northern and northwestern directions, the ministry said.Russia's Zapad group of forces has thwarted six enemy attempts to unblock the surrounded units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region in the past week, the statement read.
12:03 GMT 31.10.2025 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 31.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovskregion, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The settlements of Novonikolayevka, Krasnogorskoye, Privolnoye, Zapoozhye region, Egorovka, Vishnevoye and Novoaleksandrovka, Dnepropetrovsk region, have been taken control of," the ministry said in a statement.
During the liberation of Novoaleksandrovka, Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of more than 12 square kilometers (4 square miles) of land and mopped up about 100 buildings, the ministry said.
The Russian Defense Ministry published a video showing Russian troops unfurling a flag in the liberated Novoaleksandrovka settlement. Ukrainian forces lost up to 1,950 troops during battles with Russia's Vostok group over the past week, it said.
Meanwhile, units of Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup repelled four attempts to unblock encircled Ukrainian armed forces units and 23 attempts to break through the encirclement over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces thwarted an attempt to unblock the encircled group of Ukrainian troops from the village of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and seven attempts by Ukrainian armed forces to break through the encirclement in the northern and northwestern directions, the ministry said.
"In the past week, the enemy made four attempts to unblock the encircled group in the town of Krasnoarmeysk [Pokrovsk] in the DPR and tried to break through the encirclement 23 times," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has thwarted six enemy attempts to unblock the surrounded units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region in the past week, the statement read.