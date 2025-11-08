International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/russian-forces-eliminate-last-ukrainian-group-in-kupyansk-1123076513.html
Russian Forces Eliminate Last Ukrainian Group in Kupyansk
Russian Forces Eliminate Last Ukrainian Group in Kupyansk
Sputnik International
Russian troops eliminated 10 Ukrainian military personnel who were holding their last positions in the city of Kupyansk, the commander of the assault unit of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Zapad Battlegroup, with the service name Lavrik, said.
2025-11-08T09:41+0000
2025-11-08T09:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076353_0:188:2974:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_b4a998bed82d5e44810a631d949f1345.jpg
"Ten troops who were trying to hold their last positions were eliminated during the fighting," Lavrik was quoted as saying by the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the "mopping up" operation in Kupiansk, he either lost touch with reality and failed to grasp the operational situation, or, realizing the hopelessness of the situation, tried to conceal the truth.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/russian-commander-vows-to-liberate-eastern-kupyansk-in-5-days-1123070182.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076353_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11a26c7c80686eca8348d73651616d91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, kupiansk, kupyansk, russian defense ministry, zelensky, west group of forces, 121st motorized rifle regiment, lavrik, ukrainian troops, russian forces, military operation, frontline, special military operation, eastern ukraine, donbas, russian army, ukrainian military, kupiansk battle, kupiansk offensive
russia, ukraine, kupiansk, kupyansk, russian defense ministry, zelensky, west group of forces, 121st motorized rifle regiment, lavrik, ukrainian troops, russian forces, military operation, frontline, special military operation, eastern ukraine, donbas, russian army, ukrainian military, kupiansk battle, kupiansk offensive

Russian Forces Eliminate Last Ukrainian Group in Kupyansk

09:41 GMT 08.11.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen
Russian servicemen - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops eliminated 10 Ukrainian military personnel who were holding their last positions in the city of Kupyansk, the commander of the assault unit of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Zapad Battlegroup, with the service name Lavrik, said.
"Ten troops who were trying to hold their last positions were eliminated during the fighting," Lavrik was quoted as saying by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Kupyansk’s eastern part to be liberated within five days - Commander 'Lovets' - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Commander Vows to Liberate Eastern Kupyansk in 5 Days
Yesterday, 00:43 GMT
The Russian Defense Ministry has said that when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the "mopping up" operation in Kupiansk, he either lost touch with reality and failed to grasp the operational situation, or, realizing the hopelessness of the situation, tried to conceal the truth.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала