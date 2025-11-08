https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/russian-forces-eliminate-last-ukrainian-group-in-kupyansk-1123076513.html

Russian Forces Eliminate Last Ukrainian Group in Kupyansk

Russian troops eliminated 10 Ukrainian military personnel who were holding their last positions in the city of Kupyansk, the commander of the assault unit of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Zapad Battlegroup, with the service name Lavrik, said.

"Ten troops who were trying to hold their last positions were eliminated during the fighting," Lavrik was quoted as saying by the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the "mopping up" operation in Kupiansk, he either lost touch with reality and failed to grasp the operational situation, or, realizing the hopelessness of the situation, tried to conceal the truth.

