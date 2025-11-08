https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/russian-trade-mission-in-sweden-targeted-again-as-drone-drops-paint-on-premises---embassy-1123077992.html

Russian Trade Mission in Sweden Targeted Again as Drone Drops Paint on Premises - Embassy

Russian Trade Mission in Sweden Targeted Again as Drone Drops Paint on Premises - Embassy

The Russian Trade Mission in Sweden has once again been targeted, with paint dropped on its premises from a drone, less than a month after the previous attack, the Russian Embassy in Stockholm said on Saturday.

"Early on November 8, yet another package of paint was dropped from a drone to the premises of the Russian Trade Mission in Stockholm," the embassy wrote on Telegram. Since May 2024, the number of similar incidents against the embassy and the mission in Sweden has exceeded two dozen, the embassy added. The previous time the Russian embassy in Sweden was targeted by a paint-carrying drone took place on September 7. The embassy has told RIA Novosti that Russian foreign institutions in Sweden have been attacked by drones dropping packages with paint about 20 times over the past 1.5 years. The attackers have also targeted the apartment building and the school for diplomats' children located near the embassy, sometimes using paint canisters made of glass, which could result in injuries, the embassy said. Swedish police have yet to find anyone responsible for the attacks and say they are continuing the investigation, but it has not yielded any results, the embassy added.

