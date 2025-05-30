https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/russian-embassy-staff-in-sweden-subjected-to-psychological-pressure---ambassador-1122155536.html

Russian Embassy Staff in Sweden Subjected to Psychological Pressure - Ambassador

The staff of the Russian Embassy in Sweden are being subjected to psychological pressure, the situation around the diplomatic mission is difficult, Russian Ambassador to Stockholm Sergey Belyayev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"The situation around the Russian diplomatic mission in Stockholm is difficult. We are being openly subjected to psychological pressure. The embassy has repeatedly become the target of drone attacks, which have damaged its property," the diplomat said. The ambassador recalled that the last such incident occurred on May 25. The Swedish police never found the perpetrators. He said the Swedish media are extremely intrusive, violating the principles of immunity of both the diplomatic mission itself and its employees.

