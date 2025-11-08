https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/turkiye-does-not-sell-rare-earths-to-the-us---energy-minister-1123076076.html
Turkiye Does Not Sell Rare Earths to the US - Energy Minister
Turkiye Does Not Sell Rare Earths to the US - Energy Minister
Sputnik International
Turkiy did not transfer its rare earth elements to the United States but concluded an agreement related to nuclear energy, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said.
2025-11-08T09:30+0000
2025-11-08T09:30+0000
2025-11-08T09:30+0000
economy
turkiye
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_0:53:1200:728_1920x0_80_0_0_fa61877215c2b894c98f5ec04635d364.jpg
US Ambassador to Ankara Thomas Barrack has called Turkiye's rare earth reserves, which have not yet been fully developed, a "strategic opportunity." Bayraktar also denied claims that rare earth elements mined in Turkey were allegedly sold to the US. The Beylikova district in the province of Eskisehir ranks second in the world in terms of rare earth element reserves, with 694 million tonnes, second only to China, whose reserves are estimated at 800 million tonnes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/turkiye-wont-give-up-russian-energy-under-us-pressure-will-diversify-supplies--source-1122889063.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_80:0:1120:780_1920x0_80_0_0_6d97d8cec7e5284baa827eb222644587.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
türkiye, rare earth elements, bayraktar, energy minister, united states, nuclear energy deal, beylikova, eskişehir, mining, strategic minerals, rare earth reserves, türkiye rare earths, us turkey relations, nuclear cooperation, mineral resources
türkiye, rare earth elements, bayraktar, energy minister, united states, nuclear energy deal, beylikova, eskişehir, mining, strategic minerals, rare earth reserves, türkiye rare earths, us turkey relations, nuclear cooperation, mineral resources
Turkiye Does Not Sell Rare Earths to the US - Energy Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkiy did not transfer its rare earth elements to the United States but concluded an agreement related to nuclear energy, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said.
US Ambassador to Ankara Thomas Barrack has called Turkiye's rare earth reserves, which have not yet been fully developed, a "strategic opportunity."
"We have discovered 694 million tonnes of rare earth elements in Beylikova. Our country will become one of the world's top five leaders in this field. We are actively working on this and intend to build a pilot plant," Bayraktar was quoted as saying by the Turkiye newspaper.
Bayraktar also denied claims that rare earth elements mined in Turkey were allegedly sold to the US.
"We did not supply any rare earth elements to the US. We concluded an agreement related to nuclear energy. If it had been about rare earth elements, we would have announced it. There is nothing to be afraid of here," the minister said.
The Beylikova district in the province of Eskisehir ranks second in the world in terms of rare earth element reserves, with 694 million tonnes, second only to China, whose reserves are estimated at 800 million tonnes.