Turkiye Does Not Sell Rare Earths to the US - Energy Minister
Turkiy did not transfer its rare earth elements to the United States but concluded an agreement related to nuclear energy, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said.
US Ambassador to Ankara Thomas Barrack has called Turkiye's rare earth reserves, which have not yet been fully developed, a "strategic opportunity." Bayraktar also denied claims that rare earth elements mined in Turkey were allegedly sold to the US. The Beylikova district in the province of Eskisehir ranks second in the world in terms of rare earth element reserves, with 694 million tonnes, second only to China, whose reserves are estimated at 800 million tonnes.
Turkiye Does Not Sell Rare Earths to the US - Energy Minister

09:30 GMT 08.11.2025
Turkiy did not transfer its rare earth elements to the United States but concluded an agreement related to nuclear energy, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said.
US Ambassador to Ankara Thomas Barrack has called Turkiye's rare earth reserves, which have not yet been fully developed, a "strategic opportunity."
"We have discovered 694 million tonnes of rare earth elements in Beylikova. Our country will become one of the world's top five leaders in this field. We are actively working on this and intend to build a pilot plant," Bayraktar was quoted as saying by the Turkiye newspaper.
Supporters of Turkiye's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), wave a Turkish flag as they gather for a rally in support of CHP Istanbul provincial chairwoman Canan Kaftancioglu, outside a court in Istanbul where she was standing trial, Thursday, July 18, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2025
World
Turkiye Won’t Give Up Russian Energy Under US Pressure, Will Diversify Supplies – Source
30 September, 07:23 GMT
Bayraktar also denied claims that rare earth elements mined in Turkey were allegedly sold to the US.
"We did not supply any rare earth elements to the US. We concluded an agreement related to nuclear energy. If it had been about rare earth elements, we would have announced it. There is nothing to be afraid of here," the minister said.
The Beylikova district in the province of Eskisehir ranks second in the world in terms of rare earth element reserves, with 694 million tonnes, second only to China, whose reserves are estimated at 800 million tonnes.
