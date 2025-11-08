https://sputnikglobe.com/20251108/turkiye-does-not-sell-rare-earths-to-the-us---energy-minister-1123076076.html

Turkiye Does Not Sell Rare Earths to the US - Energy Minister

Turkiy did not transfer its rare earth elements to the United States but concluded an agreement related to nuclear energy, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said.

US Ambassador to Ankara Thomas Barrack has called Turkiye's rare earth reserves, which have not yet been fully developed, a "strategic opportunity." Bayraktar also denied claims that rare earth elements mined in Turkey were allegedly sold to the US. The Beylikova district in the province of Eskisehir ranks second in the world in terms of rare earth element reserves, with 694 million tonnes, second only to China, whose reserves are estimated at 800 million tonnes.

