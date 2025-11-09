International
Hamas Says Needs Additional Equipment to Recover Remaining Hostage Bodies in Gaza
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, said on Sunday that they need additional crews and technical equipment to recover the bodies of the remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.
"The process of recovering the bodies in the previous period took place under extremely difficult conditions. Despite this, we fulfilled all that was required of us under the agreement. We emphasize that recovering the remaining bodies requires additional brigades and technical equipment," the statement read. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect on October 10. As part of the deal, Hamas released 20 prisoners who had been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, thereby freeing all remaining surviving hostages. Under the agreement, Israel freed 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,718 detainees from Gaza. Hamas is now transferring to Israel the remains of Israeli hostages who died in captivity. Hamas has returned to Israel the bodies of 23 hostages so far. According to Israeli data, there are still five bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza.
Hamas Says Needs Additional Equipment to Recover Remaining Hostage Bodies in Gaza

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, said on Sunday that they need additional crews and technical equipment to recover the bodies of the remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.
"The process of recovering the bodies in the previous period took place under extremely difficult conditions. Despite this, we fulfilled all that was required of us under the agreement. We emphasize that recovering the remaining bodies requires additional brigades and technical equipment," the statement read.
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect on October 10. As part of the deal, Hamas released 20 prisoners who had been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, thereby freeing all remaining surviving hostages. Under the agreement, Israel freed 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,718 detainees from Gaza.
Hamas is now transferring to Israel the remains of Israeli hostages who died in captivity. Hamas has returned to Israel the bodies of 23 hostages so far. According to Israeli data, there are still five bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza.
