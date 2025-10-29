https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/death-toll-from-latest-israeli-strikes-on-gaza-rises-to-30---civil-defense-1123030450.html

Death Toll From Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza Rises to 30 - Civil Defense

Death Toll From Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza Rises to 30 - Civil Defense

The death toll from the latest Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 30, spokesperson for the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Zabar Tafesh Bassal, said.

"At least 30 people have been killed and dozens more were injured following Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, and our teams continue to work to recover bodies and the injured from under the rubble," Bassal told the AFP news agency. Earlier on Tuesday, Bassal said in a statement that at least nine people, including women and children, were killed in Tuesday Israeli strikes: one on a residential building in the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City; another strike on a civilian vehicle in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip; and a strike on a refugee tent in the Zawaya area of central Gaza. Israeli army radio Galei Tzahal reported on Tuesday that Hamas militants had fired at Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered powerful strikes on the Palestinian enclave after consultations with the military. At the same time, US Vice President JD Vance said that the Gaza ceasefire was still holding. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect on October 10.

