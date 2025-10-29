https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/death-toll-from-latest-israeli-strikes-on-gaza-rises-to-30---civil-defense-1123030450.html
Death Toll From Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza Rises to 30 - Civil Defense
Death Toll From Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza Rises to 30 - Civil Defense
Sputnik International
The death toll from the latest Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 30, spokesperson for the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Zabar Tafesh Bassal, said.
2025-10-29T05:01+0000
2025-10-29T05:01+0000
2025-10-29T05:01+0000
world
gaza strip
israel
hamas
benjamin netanyahu
genocide
israel defense forces (idf)
civilian casualties
civilian deaths
killings of civilians
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122520196_0:227:3072:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_09af1d727fa8b95d5a5cb58de2df24f4.jpg
"At least 30 people have been killed and dozens more were injured following Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, and our teams continue to work to recover bodies and the injured from under the rubble," Bassal told the AFP news agency. Earlier on Tuesday, Bassal said in a statement that at least nine people, including women and children, were killed in Tuesday Israeli strikes: one on a residential building in the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City; another strike on a civilian vehicle in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip; and a strike on a refugee tent in the Zawaya area of central Gaza. Israeli army radio Galei Tzahal reported on Tuesday that Hamas militants had fired at Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered powerful strikes on the Palestinian enclave after consultations with the military. At the same time, US Vice President JD Vance said that the Gaza ceasefire was still holding. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect on October 10.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/israel-should-hit-back---trump-on-recent-israeli-strikes-on-gaza--1123030521.html
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122520196_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecf8bc47d177851b3c15885e7830f026.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel-hammas war, ceasefire violation, genocide, gaza cleansing, gaza ceasefire, cease-fire violation, new strikes, gaza strikes, israeli strikes, strikes on gaza
israel-hammas war, ceasefire violation, genocide, gaza cleansing, gaza ceasefire, cease-fire violation, new strikes, gaza strikes, israeli strikes, strikes on gaza
Death Toll From Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza Rises to 30 - Civil Defense
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the latest Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 30, spokesperson for the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Zabar Tafesh Bassal, said.
"At least 30 people have been killed and dozens more were injured following Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip
, and our teams continue to work to recover bodies and the injured from under the rubble," Bassal told the AFP news agency.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bassal said in a statement that at least nine people, including women and children, were killed in Tuesday Israeli strikes: one on a residential building in the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City; another strike on a civilian vehicle in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip; and a strike on a refugee tent in the Zawaya area of central Gaza.
Israeli army radio Galei Tzahal reported on Tuesday that Hamas militants had fired at Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered powerful strikes on the Palestinian enclave
after consultations with the military. At the same time, US Vice President JD Vance said that the Gaza ceasefire was still holding.
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect on October 10.