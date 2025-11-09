https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/high-ranking-predator-russian-scientists-discover-new-microorganism-1123082110.html

High-Ranking Predator: Russian Scientists Discover New Microorganism

While studying potato crops in agricultural soils in Kazakhstan, scientists from Tyumen State University (TSU) discovered a unique microorganism — a new-to-science species of predatory protists belonging to the genus Rhodelphis.

The new species has been named Rhodelphis edaphicus — meaning 'of the soil', according to the study published in PeerJ Life and Environment.Rhodelphids, microscopic predatory protists which are close relatives of land plants and algae, had only previously been found in marine and freshwater environments. They were first classified as a separate group only in 2019.The study was published in the PeerJ Life and Environment journal.The bilologist called it a kind of “single-celled predatory plant.”Although R. edaphicus is an omnivore that feeds on a wide range of prey, Belyaev emphasized that it is not pathogenic, occurs in low concentrations and poses no threat to humans or agriculture.He added that Rhodelphids are widespread in nature. DNA analyses show similar species are found throughout the world’s oceans, where they serve as “high-level predators” in microbial food webs.The newly-discovered species could become a model organism for developing biological protection against soil pathogens in various crops. Similar research on unicellular eukaryotes is already being tested to control cyanobacterial blooms in water bodies, which can make water toxic, kill fish and close beaches.Keeping the organism among a collection of clonal protist cultures is crucial for future biological soil-control research, he stressed.TSU said the discovery was made as part of the large-scale Emergent Biological Threats to Agriculture in Russia and the CIS under Global Change project.Researchers used a combination of cultivation, light microscopy, 18S rRNA metabarcoding and bioinformatics to identify it.

