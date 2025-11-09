https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/high-ranking-predator-russian-scientists-discover-new-microorganism-1123082110.html
High-Ranking Predator: Russian Scientists Discover New Microorganism
While studying potato crops in agricultural soils in Kazakhstan, scientists from Tyumen State University (TSU) discovered a unique microorganism — a new-to-science species of predatory protists belonging to the genus Rhodelphis.
The new species has been named Rhodelphis edaphicus — meaning 'of the soil', according to the study published
in PeerJ Life and Environment.
Rhodelphids, microscopic predatory protists which are close relatives of land plants and algae, had only previously been found in marine and freshwater environments. They were first classified as a separate group only in 2019.
The study was published in the PeerJ Life and Environment journal.
“We found and described the first such predator in soil, not in water, naming the new species Rhodelphis edaphicus," said Artem Belyaev, junior researcher at TSU’s AquaBioSafe laboratory. "It quickly consumes other single-celled organisms.”
The bilologist called it a kind of “single-celled predatory plant.”
Although R. edaphicus is an omnivore that feeds on a wide range of prey, Belyaev emphasized that it is not pathogenic, occurs in low concentrations and poses no threat to humans or agriculture.
He added that Rhodelphids are widespread in nature. DNA analyses show similar species are found throughout the world’s oceans, where they serve as “high-level predators” in microbial food webs.
The newly-discovered species could become a model organism for developing biological protection against soil pathogens in various crops. Similar research on unicellular eukaryotes is already being tested to control cyanobacterial blooms in water bodies, which can make water toxic, kill fish and close beaches.
“Predatory protists regulate microbial communities in soil, influence nutrient cycling, and can promote soil health and plant growth by consuming pathogenic bacteria and eukaryotes,” Belyaev explained.
Keeping the organism among a collection of clonal protist cultures is crucial for future biological soil-control research, he stressed.
TSU said the discovery was made
as part of the large-scale Emergent Biological Threats to Agriculture in Russia and the CIS under Global Change project.
Researchers used a combination of cultivation, light microscopy, 18S rRNA metabarcoding and bioinformatics to identify it.
“We sequenced a DNA marker region to accurately determine the new taxon’s place on the evolutionary tree,” Belyaev said, noting that their findings expanded the global genetic database of Rhodelphis relatives.